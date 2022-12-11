Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's not coming home' - Kane's historic goal trolled as France ousts England

Qatar World Cup 2022: England and France were engaged in a brutal quarterfinal encounter on Saturday. However, despite Harry Kane's historic goal, the former was deprived of a semis berth, while Kane was trolled for his missed penalty.

It was a gruelling encounter between former champion England and two-time defending champion France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday. However, the latter prevailed, as it edged past the former 2-1 to seal its place in the semis, while the Three Lions' long wait for its second WC title continued. While Aurélien Tchouaméni (17) and Olivier Giroud (78) were the scorers for Les Blues, Harry Kane (54) success converted a penalty to draw level, only to miss another. While it was a historic goal for Kane, it failed to add value, as he was trolled for missing the crucial one.

As for the game, Tchouaméni was greatly assisted by midfielder Antoine Griezmann, as the former gently tapped it in to give France the lead. However, in the 52nd, Tchouameni brings down Bukayo Saka inside the box, as Kane powerfully put the spot-kick past his Tottenham Hotspur teammate goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

In the 78th, Griezmann came up with another assist from a corner, which despite being cleared, went towards Giroud, who headed it home as the eventual winner. Three minutes later, Theo Hernández brought down Mason Mount inside the box during an English attack. At the same time, after consultation with the Video Assitant Referee (VAR), the penalty was awarded, only for Kane to shoot it over wide, dashing the Three Lions' hopes for good.

As for Kane's goal, it was historic as he levelled Wayne Ronney's 53rd goal for England, becoming the joint all-time highest goal-scorer for the nation. Also, it was his fourth goal in the WC through penalties, the most by any player. Meanwhile, it was the Three Lions' seventh elimination in the quarters, the most by any side in the event.

Overall, England led in terms of attack (16-8) and had more promising chances (3-2), while France missed just a bright chance compared to the former's two. The Three Lions also dominated with passes (442-307) and possession (57-43%), while they also committed lesser fouls (10-14) and fell into the off-side trap just once, compared to Les Blues' 2, besides the former winning five corners, unlike the latter's two.