    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a top candidate for the job of Brazil's coach following the South American giant's shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 after losing to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals on Friday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Following Brazil's heart-breaking Qatar World Cup 2022 exit, current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a top candidate to replace Tite as the team's new coach.

    Before the 2022 World Cup, Tite announced in February that he would quit the team after the competition. According to UOL Esporte, Ancelotti and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola were formally consulted on the position.

    Also read: Did Brazil approach Pep Guardiola to replace Tite as head coach? Ronaldo reveals

    According to the report, Guardiola did not express much interest and later agreed to a new two-year contract with Manchester City, burying his plan to be associated with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for good.

    The report states, "Ancelotti was consulted for the first time in October. He was open to moving forward with the conversations and, depending on the project presented, opening concrete negotiations. However, the Italian warned that he only accepts talks when the position is vacant and that he intends to finish the season at Real Madrid. He would then accept to take office in June 2023."

    The CBF would likely need to negotiate Ancelotti's departure from Spain and, more importantly, find an interim manager to guide the team in the upcoming matches. The Italian has an agreement in force with Real Madrid until June 2024.

    The four-time Champions League champion manager will become just the fourth non-Brazilian to lead the national team and the first since 1965 if a deal between Ancelotti and the South American giants comes through.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

    Real Madrid fans have reacted to Ancelotti's possible departure from Bernabeu, with some already taking wild guesses on who will replace the Italian for the top job. Former Los Blancos coach and French legend Zinedine Zidane, and former Chelsea boss  Thomas Tuchel, among others, are being pegged as Ancelotti's replacement.

    "Ancelotti off to Brazil France extending Deschamps till 2024 so there's a certain Frenchman who needs a job," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "So Zidane our Tuchel at the Bernabeu?"

    Here's a look at how Real Madrid supporters reacted on Twitter:

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
