Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Uruguay and South Korea will face off on Thursday. While the former looks like a favourite to win, Korea can never be underestimated. Here are the ideal fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR, Uruguay vs South Korea: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 is up and running in full flow. Game 14 of the event takes place Thursday between former two-time champion Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. From the looks of it, the former is a solid favourite to see this through. However, given the strong trend of giant-killing into the tournament, it would be a colossal mistake to rule out the latter entirely, given that it is a strong force in Asia. Thus, it can be asserted that the mouth-watering clash is on the cards, as we present the ideal fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    URU (4-3-3):     Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera/Araujo; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez.
    KOR (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon/Kwon Chang-hoon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy line-up
    GK: Seung-gyu
    Compared to Rochet, Seung-gyu has been in a far better form of late and is a veteran in this department.

    DEF: Godin, Gimenez, Min-jae and Araujo
    While Min-jae has been leading the Korean defensive line-up, Godin, Gimenez and Araujo played a pivotal role in holding Uruguay's defence on most occasions during the qualifiers.

    ALSO READ: Courtois' heroics to Batshuayi goal - 4 breathtaking moments from Belgium's World Cup 2022 win over Canada

    MID: Vecino, Bentancur, Valverde and Kwon
    Vecino, Bentancur and Valverde will undoubtedly come in handy in Uruguay's playmaking abilities, while Kwon has been crucial in coming up with assists for the Koreans.

    FWD: Son (vc) and Suarez (c)
    The two men are no-brainers, having been the go-to for their respective sides in goal-scoring. While Son's reliability makes him the deputy captain, Suarez's ability to make a significant impact makes him the skipper.

    ALSO READ: The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in World Cup 2022 tie against Canada

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 24, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Education City Stadium Stadium, Al Rayyan
    Time: 6.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: Uruguay wins 2-0

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off thrilling wins, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC face off in Matchweek 8 opener

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards against Odisha FC? Chennaiyin FC boss Brdaric comments-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Is a high-scoring game on the cards? Chennaiyin boss Brdaric comments

    football The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in Qatar World Cup 2022 tie against Canada meme snt

    The great wall of Belgium! Fans go berserk after Courtois saves penalty in World Cup 2022 tie against Canada

    football Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada Qatar World Cup 2022 clash snt

    Peter Drury magic again! Fans elated to hear poetic commentator during Belgium vs Canada World Cup 2022 clash

    football 'Future of Spain is bright': Fans in 7th heaven after Gavi, Torres & Co. thrash Costa Rica in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    'Future of Spain is bright': Fans in 7th heaven after Gavi, Torres & Co. thrash Costa Rica in World Cup 2022

    Recent Stories

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter AJR

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter

    Northern Army commander's 'PoK' remarks spooks Pakistan

    Army Northern Commander's 'PoK' remarks spook Pakistan

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media announces IB Minister Anurag Thakur gcw

    Govt to soon implement law to regulate digital media, announces I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    Its BJP vs BJP in Karnataka-Maharashtra border row; CM Bommai challenges Fadnavis AJR

    Its BJP vs BJP in Karnataka-Maharashtra border row; CM Bommai challenges Fadnavis

    Get shiny hair with the help of these simple homemade remedies sur

    Get shiny hair with the help of these simple homemade remedies

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon