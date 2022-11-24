Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

Qatar World Cup 2022: Uruguay and South Korea will face off on Thursday. While the former looks like a favourite to win, Korea can never be underestimated. Here are the ideal fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 is up and running in full flow. Game 14 of the event takes place Thursday between former two-time champion Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. From the looks of it, the former is a solid favourite to see this through. However, given the strong trend of giant-killing into the tournament, it would be a colossal mistake to rule out the latter entirely, given that it is a strong force in Asia. Thus, it can be asserted that the mouth-watering clash is on the cards, as we present the ideal fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable line-up

URU (4-3-3): Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera/Araujo; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez.

KOR (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon/Kwon Chang-hoon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo.

Fantasy line-up

GK: Seung-gyu

Compared to Rochet, Seung-gyu has been in a far better form of late and is a veteran in this department.

DEF: Godin, Gimenez, Min-jae and Araujo

While Min-jae has been leading the Korean defensive line-up, Godin, Gimenez and Araujo played a pivotal role in holding Uruguay's defence on most occasions during the qualifiers.

MID: Vecino, Bentancur, Valverde and Kwon

Vecino, Bentancur and Valverde will undoubtedly come in handy in Uruguay's playmaking abilities, while Kwon has been crucial in coming up with assists for the Koreans.

FWD: Son (vc) and Suarez (c)

The two men are no-brainers, having been the go-to for their respective sides in goal-scoring. While Son's reliability makes him the deputy captain, Suarez's ability to make a significant impact makes him the skipper.

Match details

Date and day: November 24, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Education City Stadium Stadium, Al Rayyan

Time: 6.30 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)

Prediction: Uruguay wins 2-0