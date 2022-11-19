Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2022: The mega football event is less than a couple of days away. While Portugal is one of the title-favourite sides to watch out for, check out its schedule, squad and vital SWOT analysis.

It is nearly time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that gets underway in the gulf nation of Qatar on Sunday. A few teams are considered title favourites, while a few are the underdogs heading into the tournament. Considering the title favourites, one of the sides fans would be backing to lift the title is Portugal, which is hunting for its maiden WC title. The Portuguese are famous for being dominated by a sensational striker and one of the so-called modern-day GOATs Cristiano Ronaldo. While he already has twin UEFA titles with the Navigators, he would love to finish his career on a high with the WC title, especially since this is his final WC appearance. Thus, here is the valuable SWOT analysis of the team.

Strengths

Although Portugal's form has not been the absolute best heading into the tournament, especially with Ronaldo being horribly out of form, it possesses one of the finest attacking squads. Also, with Jota and other good players being ruled out, the onus would be upon Ronaldo to rise to the occasion. Also, it is balanced in terms of attack and defence.

Weaknesses

As said above, it has not been in the best of forms, evident in the UEFA Euro last year and its recent UEFA Nations League performances. It needs more confidence, and having enough top players might diminish its chances of progressing in the knockouts. But it should go past the group stage.

Opportunities

The 1996 WC in the United Kingdom (UK) was Portugal's best to date, securing a third-spot finish. While it is being backed to better or at least match the feat this term, the team would leave no stone unturned to get the job done, especially since Ronaldo is playing his final WC.

Threats

The Navigators have no choice but to finish atop the table. A second-spot finish could pit them against record former five-time champion Brazil in the pre-quarters, significantly reducing its chances of making it to the quarterfinal.

Portugal's schedule for Qatar 2022

Nov 24: vs Ghana - 9.30 PM

Nov 28: vs Uruguay - 12.30 AM (Nov 29)

Dec 2: vs South Korea - 8.30 PM

Portugal squad for Qatar 2022

GK: Diogo Costa, Rui Patrício, Jose Sa

DEF: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira

MID: Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Otavio

FWD: Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva