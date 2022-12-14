Croatia's Modric slams referee Orsato after loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022; calls him a 'disaster'

When Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals, star player Luka Modric was everything but composed and did not hold back when expressing his rage at Italian referee Daniele Orsato's officiating.

While Argentina fans jumped with joy after their team's 3-0 win over Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday night, Luka Modric and Co. were far from calm. The Real Madrid star has expressed anger at the refereeing of Italy's Daniele Orsato in the most scathing remark from the legendary Croatian.

The primary cause of the ire was the penalty Orsato awarded to the Albiceleste, which allowed Lionel Messi to score the game's first goal. In the first half, Dominik Livakovic was found to have fouled Julian Alvarez in the box, but the Croatians disagreed.

Also read: 'How's that a penalty?': Croatia fans unhappy as Argentina's Messi claims another World Cup record

"It's a key moment in the game. He doesn't give us a corner and gives them a penalty. I don't think it was because he shoots and collides with our goalkeeper," Modric told reporters after Croatia's elimination from the showpiece tournament.

"I can't believe he gave that penalty. That changes the game," explained the No. 10 star.

"I never talk about referees, but today it's impossible not to talk. He is one of the worst I know, not only for today's game. He has refereed me many times, and I never have a good memory of him. He's a disaster," Modric remarked.

Given that Modric is now 37 years old, there has been much discussion over whether this was his last appearance for the Croatian national team.

"My last game with the national team? I don't know, we'll see. It's not the time to talk about this. There's a bronze medal at stake and we have to be ready," said the midfielder.

Also read: 'Magical duo does it again': Messi, Alvarez show seals Argentina's World Cup 2022 finals berth; fans overjoyed