Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Croatia's Modric slams referee Orsato after loss to Argentina at World Cup 2022; calls him a 'disaster'

    When Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals, star player Luka Modric was everything but composed and did not hold back when expressing his rage at Italian referee Daniele Orsato's officiating.

    football Croatia Luka Modric slams referee Daniele Orsato after loss to Argentina at Qatar World Cup 2022; calls him a disaster snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    While Argentina fans jumped with joy after their team's 3-0 win over Croatia at the Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday night, Luka Modric and Co. were far from calm. The Real Madrid star has expressed anger at the refereeing of Italy's Daniele Orsato in the most scathing remark from the legendary Croatian.

    The primary cause of the ire was the penalty Orsato awarded to the Albiceleste, which allowed Lionel Messi to score the game's first goal. In the first half, Dominik Livakovic was found to have fouled Julian Alvarez in the box, but the Croatians disagreed.

    Also read: 'How's that a penalty?': Croatia fans unhappy as Argentina's Messi claims another World Cup record

    "It's a key moment in the game. He doesn't give us a corner and gives them a penalty. I don't think it was because he shoots and collides with our goalkeeper," Modric told reporters after Croatia's elimination from the showpiece tournament.

    "I can't believe he gave that penalty. That changes the game," explained the No. 10 star.

    "I never talk about referees, but today it's impossible not to talk. He is one of the worst I know, not only for today's game. He has refereed me many times, and I never have a good memory of him. He's a disaster," Modric remarked.

    Given that Modric is now 37 years old, there has been much discussion over whether this was his last appearance for the Croatian national team.

    "My last game with the national team? I don't know, we'll see. It's not the time to talk about this. There's a bronze medal at stake and we have to be ready," said the midfielder.

    Also read: 'Magical duo does it again': Messi, Alvarez show seals Argentina's World Cup 2022 finals berth; fans overjoyed

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Get well soon Freddie Wishes pour in for Andrew Flintoff after England cricket legend is hurt in Top Gear accident snt

    'Get well soon, Freddie': Wishes pour in for Flintoff after cricket legend is hurt in Top Gear accident

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse

    football france vs morocco the Hakim Ziyech chelsea theory that has left supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    The Hakim Ziyech theory that has left Morocco supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara misses out on ton Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits

    football One last dance Lionel Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final snt

    'One last dance': Messi fans gear up for Argentina legend's last World Cup game at Qatar 2022 final

    Recent Stories

    Get well soon Freddie Wishes pour in for Andrew Flintoff after England cricket legend is hurt in Top Gear accident snt

    'Get well soon, Freddie': Wishes pour in for Flintoff after cricket legend is hurt in Top Gear accident

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident AJR

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics - adt

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon