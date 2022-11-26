'Captain America' Pulisic's scintillating effort in goalless draw versus England at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

England and USA played out a turgid 0-0 draw on Friday night that kept Group B alive going into the final round of games at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, 'Captain America' Christian Pulisic's effort in the first half and an all-around show from the Chelsea star won the hearts of football enthusiasts.

It was expected to be a goal fest, but much to the disappointment of football lovers, the England vs USA clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 ended in a goalless draw at Doha's Al Bayt Stadium on Friday. Both sides had a few chances throughout the game, but none came closer than 'Captain America' Christian Pulisic's first-half effort against the struggling Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate kept his team the same as the one that defeated Iran 6-2 as England sought the three points necessary to advance to the round of 16.

In the first ten minutes, Harry Kane nearly scored when he found space inside the box, but his shot was deflected just wide. The USMNT nearly broke the tie during the break as England struggled to display any class. Weston McKennie connected with a cross from the right side, but his 12-yard shot went over the crossbar.

Also read: No Peter Drury for England vs USA clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 disappoints fans of poetic commentator

The next player to come near was Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic, whose attempt from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount each got two chances for the Three Lions late in the game, but neither was successful.

The front three became further isolated in the final third as the second half began, and England appeared sluggish in possession. The game was headed for a draw when Southgate decided to substitute Jordan Henderson, much to the fury of England fans.

While England fans expressed disappointment over their team's lacklustre show, USMNT supporters applauded their side's attacking display of football. Both sides played out a turgid 0-0 draw that kept Group B alive going into the final round of games.

However, Pulisic's effort off the bar and a scintillating all-round show from the Chelsea star won the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide.

"England are playing so scared out the back it's too funny. The worst player in England 11 would be the best on the US and they playing like underdogs," noted one Twitter user.

"I'm definitely the "SHOOT IT!" fan in hockey and soccer but I want Pulisic to fucking shoot it!" said another fan minutes before the game came to an end.

A third supporter added, "Pulisic out here shooting like a true American," while a fourth commented, "This close to a golaso."

Also read: Qatar trolled after becoming 1st host in history of World Cup to be knocked out after just two matches

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Pulisic's scintillating effort and brilliant show in USA's draw against England: