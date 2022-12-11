Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's how English players reacted following their ouster to France

    Qatar World Cup 2022: England failed to get past the line, getting knocked out by France in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Meanwhile, here is how the English players reacted to the heartbreaking defeat.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: Here is how England players reacted following their ouster to France-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Former champion England's wait for its second FIFA World Cup title continues after suffering a heartbreaking 1-2 failure to two-time defending champion France in the quarterfinal of Qatar 2022 on Saturday, played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. While striker Harry Kane scored from the spot to keep the Three Lions' hopes alive, he missed the other spot-kick, resulting in his side's ouster from the event. In the meantime, we look at how the Englishmen reacted to this failure while speaking to ITV.

    Jordan Henderson: "We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, how many goals he has contributed to getting us here. He will be more vital for this in the future. He is a world-class striker and our captain. He will bounce back. We felt good. The performances were excellent, and the focus and hunger were perfect. But you have to give credit to France, a good team. I still feel it was there for us to win tonight."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Harry Maguire: "The referee's decision-making tonight was poor. It would be nice to see if he comes out to say if he's had a good game. We were the better team in the game. Nobody who watched as a neutral would say we dominated the game for a long period. Big decisions went against us - many decisions, I should say."

    Kane (to BBC Sport): "It's tough to take for me personally and for the team. I couldn't be prouder of the boys. We had better spells and chances, but football comes down to small details. As the captain and the one who missed the penalty, I take responsibility for that. I can't fault my preparation or the details before the game."

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022: 'THAT NEEDS A LITTLE BIT OF TIME' - SOUTHGATE ON HIS ENGLAND FUTURE AFTER FRANCE DEFEAT

    "I felt confident taking it. I didn't execute it the way I wanted to. It will be something I have to live with and take on the chin. The team is in a perfect place, and there will be highs in the future. Standing here now, we are gutted it has ended as we believed we could go all the way. We can be proud of what we've done," added Kane.

    Declan Rice: "I hope he [Gareth Southgate] stays. There's a lot of talk around that. He's been brilliant for us, and there's been a lot of criticism that's not deserved. He's taken us so, so far, further than what people would expect. Tonight, he got everything spot on. It's not on him."

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Ronaldo's partner Georgina slams Santos decision to bench him during Morocco flop

    "The tactics were spot on. We played the right way, we were aggressive, we stopped [Kylian] Mbappe – he was quiet – and it was two goals against the run of play. That isn't down to the manager. It's down to the players on the pitch. I hope he stays," added Rice.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: That needs a little bit of time - Gareth Southgate on his England future after France defeat-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'That needs a little bit of time' - Southgate on his England future after France defeat

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC preview: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    ISL 2022-23: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: It is not coming home - Harry Kane historic goal trolled as France ousts England-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's not coming home' - Kane's historic goal trolled as France ousts England

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Cannot complain that I want to bat in this position - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Can't complain that I want to bat in this position' - Ishan Kishan

    Recent Stories

    Politics of opportunism PM Modi slams opposition in Maharashtra Nagpur address AJR

    'Politics of opportunism': PM Modi slams opposition in Maharashtra's Nagpur address

    Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens RBA

    Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: That needs a little bit of time - Gareth Southgate on his England future after France defeat-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'That needs a little bit of time' - Southgate on his England future after France defeat

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years

    Theres no such thing as silent campaign Congress P Chidambaram on partys loss in Gujarat AJR

    'There's no such thing as silent campaign': Congress' P Chidambaram on party's loss in Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon