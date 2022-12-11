Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'That needs a little bit of time' - Southgate on his England future after France defeat

    Qatar World Cup 2022: England is out of semis contention after losing the quarters to France on Saturday. Meanwhile, English boss Gareth Southgate has stated that he would need some time to decide on his future with the side.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Former champion England faced tough luck again as it was ousted in the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by two-time defending champion France 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday. While the former's long wait for its second WC title continues, the side's head coach Gareth Southgate is now at the centre of attention, having failed to deliver a championship. While calls are being made for him to step down, he is not intimidated. Meanwhile, he has not decided on his future with the Three Lions, as he has called for time to take a call.

    Southgate told ITV, "I think after every tournament, we've sat, reviewed, and reflected. That needs a little time to make sure everybody makes the right decision. We were here to try to win the tournament. We believed that we could, and we showed in our performance tonight against the reigning champions that we have a team that could have done that."

    Further analysing England's performance, Southgate dissected, "Well, I think the performance did [deserve better]. Goals are decisive, but I've just told the players there that I don't think they can give anymore. They did well against a top team. It's fine margins. Things at both ends of the pitch have decided the game. I think how they've progressed through the tournament has been fantastic."

