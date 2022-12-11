Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's partner Georgina slams Santos decision to bench him during Morocco flop

Qatar World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo was benched again as Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Meanwhile, his partner Georgina Rodriguez slammed boss Fernando Santos for the decision.

It was heartbreak for European giants Portugal as it succumbed to a 0-1 beating to Morocco in the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, being played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday. Also, it was upsetting for the sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who was benched and only came on in the second half as a substitute while the Navigators were trailing, failing to make any impact. While the side won the game similarly in the pre-quarters versus Switzerland, it wasn't the case this term. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez slammed Portuguese head coach Fernando Santos for his decision to bench Ronnie.

Taking to Instagram, Georgina wrote, "Today, your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and so much respect. The same friend who, putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can't underestimate the best player in the world and the most powerful weapon you have, just as you can't stand up for someone who doesn't deserve it." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, Santos backed his decision to bench Ronaldo and stated, "I have no regrets, no regrets. This was a team that played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player. He came in when we thought it was necessary. No, I have no regret."

