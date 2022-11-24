Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Game 16 of the event will see Brazil taking on Serbia on Thursday. It will be another thrilling clash, but the former should see this through as we present the finest fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB, Brazil vs Serbia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:38 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup delivers everything, ranging from thrillers to upsets. The trend is set to continue in Game 16, as Group G's record five-time former champion Brazil takes on Serbia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday. Although it seems like one-way traffic for the former, the latter tends to spring in surprises and could be an exciting encounter. Ahead of the same, we present the finest fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    BAR (4-2-3-1):     Becker; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.
    SRB (3-4-1-2): V Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy line-up
    GK: Becker
    He is the lad who is the most experienced and in the form, making him a no-brainer here.

    DEF: Silva, Marquinhos, Mitrovic and Milenkovic
    Silva and Marquinhos have been rock solid at the Brazilian defence and would play a pivotal role in stopping the Serbian attackers. Also, Mitrovic and Milenkovic are the ones to have been in decent form for the other side.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022, POR VS GHA - HOTTEST FANTASY LINE-UP, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    MID: Neymar (c), Casemiro, Kostic and Raphina
    Kostic has been the only Serbian powerhouse in the midfield, as he makes it to our line-up, while four from Brazil rule the department. Since we need a proper attacking midfielder, Neymar can fit in the role, while Casemiro and Raphina would hold things up. Neymar's gravity makes him the skipper.

    FWD: Junior (vc) and Vlahovic
    Junior has been influential as a striker for Brazil and Real Madrid of late, making him a no-brainer here, alongside Vlahovic, who has done the same for Serbia.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022, SUI VS CMR - NETIZENS LAUD BREEL EMBOLO'S LONE WINNER AS SWITZERLAND WINS OPENING GAME

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 24, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
    Time: 12.30 AM (IST) on November 25 (Friday)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: Brazil wins 3-1

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA, Portugal vs Ghana: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    football poland vs Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers' snt

    Mexico fan smuggles alcohol into Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium in binoculars; Twitterati say 'Cheers'

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, SUI vs CMR: Netizens laud Breel Embolo lone winner as Switzerland wins opening game against Cameroon-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, SUI vs CMR: Netizens laud Breel Embolo's lone winner as Switzerland wins opening game

    football Switzerland Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Switzerland's Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in World Cup 2022

    football We will see where it leads us - Avram Glazer on Manchester United potential sale-ayh

    'We'll see where it leads us' - Avram Glazer on Manchester United's potential sale

    Recent Stories

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here - gps

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit trolled by psg star fans snt

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

    Jama Masjid shahi imam agrees to revoke order barring entry of women: Report AJR

    Jama Masjid shahi imam agrees to revoke order barring entry of women: Report

    Amazon India to discontinue its online learning platform from August 2023; check details - adt

    Amazon India to discontinue its online learning platform from August 2023; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon