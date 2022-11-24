Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

Qatar World Cup 2022: Game 16 of the event will see Brazil taking on Serbia on Thursday. It will be another thrilling clash, but the former should see this through as we present the finest fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup delivers everything, ranging from thrillers to upsets. The trend is set to continue in Game 16, as Group G's record five-time former champion Brazil takes on Serbia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday. Although it seems like one-way traffic for the former, the latter tends to spring in surprises and could be an exciting encounter. Ahead of the same, we present the finest fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable line-up

BAR (4-2-3-1): Becker; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

SRB (3-4-1-2): V Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic.

Fantasy line-up

GK: Becker

He is the lad who is the most experienced and in the form, making him a no-brainer here.

DEF: Silva, Marquinhos, Mitrovic and Milenkovic

Silva and Marquinhos have been rock solid at the Brazilian defence and would play a pivotal role in stopping the Serbian attackers. Also, Mitrovic and Milenkovic are the ones to have been in decent form for the other side.

MID: Neymar (c), Casemiro, Kostic and Raphina

Kostic has been the only Serbian powerhouse in the midfield, as he makes it to our line-up, while four from Brazil rule the department. Since we need a proper attacking midfielder, Neymar can fit in the role, while Casemiro and Raphina would hold things up. Neymar's gravity makes him the skipper.

FWD: Junior (vc) and Vlahovic

Junior has been influential as a striker for Brazil and Real Madrid of late, making him a no-brainer here, alongside Vlahovic, who has done the same for Serbia.

Match details

Date and day: November 24, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Time: 12.30 AM (IST) on November 25 (Friday)

Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)

Prediction: Brazil wins 3-1