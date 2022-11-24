Qatar World Cup 2022, SUI vs CMR: Netizens laud Breel Embolo's lone winner as Switzerland wins opening game

Qatar World Cup 2022: Switzerland was in a competitive outing with Cameroon on Thursday. However, it dug deep to come up with a 1-0 victory, thanks to the lone winner from Breel Embolo, as netizens lauded him.

Game 13 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar witnessed an aggressive contest between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah on Tuesday. However, the former edged past with a 1-0 success, thanks to the lone winner from Breel Embolo in the 48th minute, with Xherdan Shaqiri coming up with a fine assist. While the latter fought until the end and created some promising chances, it failed in finishing, as the Swiss utilised their opportunities to the fullest. While the Red Crosses have risen atop the Group G table, a lot would depend on record five-time former champion Brazil's contest match against Serbia later during the day.

As for the match, Les Lions Indomptables were the slightly better side in terms of attack, coming up with eight, compared to Switzerland's seven, while the latter produced a couple of promising chances than the former's one. Both teams missed a bright chance each. In terms of passes, the Swiss had 432, compared to the Cameroonians' 420.

Considering the fouls, Cameroon had 10, while Switzerland had 12, whereas both sides fell into the off-side trap on a couple of instances each. Nevertheless, the latter managed to earn more corners (11) than the former (5). Meanwhile, Shaqiri has been involved in half of 24 goals by the Red Crosses across their earlier four stints at significant tournaments (EUROS and World Cup), scoring eight and assisting four. Also, the Swiss remain unbeaten in their opening game of the last six WC editions.