Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal and Ghana collide from Group H on Thursday in Game 15. With the former being touted as the outright favourite, here are the ultimate fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA, Portugal vs Ghana: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to light up Qatar, Game 15 will occur between Group H's Portugal and Ghana at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974) in Doha on Thursday. The former is being tipped as the top favourite to win this match and put its nose ahead in the pre-quarters race. However, given that there have been giant-killing matches almost every day since the event began, the Navigators need to be careful here and not take the latter easily. As we anticipate an exciting game, we present the ultimate fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    POR (4-3-3):     Costa/Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.
    GHA (4-2-3-1): Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy line-up
    GK: Patricio
    While there was a tie between Patricio, Costa and Ati Zigi, the former made the cut because of his veteran experience.

    DEF: Pepe, Guerreiro, Cancelo and Lamptey
    The Portuguese trio have been rock solid at the back and played a pivotal role in their side's qualification for the tournament, while they need to be at their best in this tie. Also, Lamptey has been phenomenal for Ghana, making him a must-have.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022, SUI VS CMR - NETIZENS LAUD BREEL EMBOLO'S LONE WINNER AS SWITZERLAND WINS OPENING GAME

    MID: Ayew, Silva, Fernandes (vc) and Kudus
    Ayew and Kudus have played a vital role in playmaking abilities for Ghana, for Silva and Fernandez are must-haves, given their priceless contributions in scoring and assists for Portugal. Fernandes' durability makes him the deputy captain.

    FWD: Ronaldo (c) and Williams
    Both men here are no-brainers, given their terrific goal-scoring abilities for their respective sides, while Ronaldo's influence makes him the skipper.

    ALSO READ: Switzerland's Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in World Cup 2022

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 24, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974), Doha
    Time: 9.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: Portugal wins 2-1

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
