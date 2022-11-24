Qatar World Cup 2022, POR vs GHA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal and Ghana collide from Group H on Thursday in Game 15. With the former being touted as the outright favourite, here are the ultimate fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to light up Qatar, Game 15 will occur between Group H's Portugal and Ghana at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974) in Doha on Thursday. The former is being tipped as the top favourite to win this match and put its nose ahead in the pre-quarters race. However, given that there have been giant-killing matches almost every day since the event began, the Navigators need to be careful here and not take the latter easily. As we anticipate an exciting game, we present the ultimate fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable line-up

POR (4-3-3): Costa/Patricio; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

GHA (4-2-3-1): Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams.

Fantasy line-up

GK: Patricio

While there was a tie between Patricio, Costa and Ati Zigi, the former made the cut because of his veteran experience.

DEF: Pepe, Guerreiro, Cancelo and Lamptey

The Portuguese trio have been rock solid at the back and played a pivotal role in their side's qualification for the tournament, while they need to be at their best in this tie. Also, Lamptey has been phenomenal for Ghana, making him a must-have.

MID: Ayew, Silva, Fernandes (vc) and Kudus

Ayew and Kudus have played a vital role in playmaking abilities for Ghana, for Silva and Fernandez are must-haves, given their priceless contributions in scoring and assists for Portugal. Fernandes' durability makes him the deputy captain.

FWD: Ronaldo (c) and Williams

Both men here are no-brainers, given their terrific goal-scoring abilities for their respective sides, while Ronaldo's influence makes him the skipper.

Match details

Date and day: November 24, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Abu Aboud Stadium (Stadium 974), Doha

Time: 9.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)

Prediction: Portugal wins 2-1