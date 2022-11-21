Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Budweiser plans to do with unsold beers at the end of showpiece event

    Two days before the Qatar World Cup 2022, officials shockingly announced a ban on beer and alcohol at the eight stadiums in Doha, displeasing football fans. Here's what Budweiser plans to do with the beer cans piling in the company's warehouse.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    Two days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar got underway, FIFA officials shocked football fans as they banned the sale of beer and alcohol in the eight stadiums hosting the glittering event in Doha. The action created a conflict between FIFA and Budweiser, who is believed to have a 75 million-dollar sponsorship deal with the organising body.

    According to reports, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the ruler of Qatar, had asked for the rule modification to be implemented.

    Drinking alcohol has been allowed in restricted areas within the fan zones during the Qatar World Cup 2022. Each fan can purchase a maximum of four pints priced at around 15 euros.

    "Well, this is awkward," the company wrote on Twitter after FIFA's announcement to ban beer sales on Friday. However, the Tweet was deleted quickly, raising eyebrows among football enthusiasts if there was any pressure from football's governing body or Qatari officials.

    Football and beer enthusiasts, however, have been wondering what would happen to the truckloads of Budweiser beer cans that would go unsold during the World Cup. By the end of the event on December 18, the beer company would find itself with warehouses full of beer cans. 

    What is expected to happen, however, is that Budweiser, in all probability, will sue FIFA since they signed an exclusivity contract with them. The beer company could also charge the Gulf nation for breaching the agreements signed with FIFA that oblige them to "respect contracts with sponsors".

    In the meantime, in a smart and innovative move, Budweiser has decided to give the unsold beer cans away to the nation that wins the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    "New day. New tweet. The winning country gets the 'Buds'. Who will it be?" they posted on Twitter, sparking a massive reaction among football enthusiasts.

    "Now It worth rooting for a country," noted one supporter, while another added, "I think that the USA are the only team that see €75 million worth of Budweiser as a prize. Perhaps its reverse psychology to discourage their opponents from winning and subjecting their home nations to such a violation of their tastebuds?"

    A fan from Australia said, "All my Aussies out there, retweet we want the Free Piss. Big party at Wazza's." A fourth enthusiast remarked, "Definitely not Qatar."

    Here's a look at some of the other fan reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 8:44 PM IST
