Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training

On Tuesday, PSG stars Lione Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and more joined new boss Christophe Galtier for the club's pre-season training.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain has had a turbulent summer, with their prolonged managerial issue dominating the news. After months of rumours, Mauricio Pochettino was fired as manager, and Christophe Gaultier was appointed as his immediate replacement. The 55-year-old Frenchman took over a club that included some of the biggest and best players in international football. And that squad, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and more, were back at it as pre-season training began for the defending Ligue 1 champions. Also read: PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest

Image Credit: Getty Images

During iconic striker Lionel Messi's first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans did not witness the brilliance of his iconic spell in Barcelona, and the Argentine icon would be hoping to make a strong comeback. Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Image Credit: Getty Images

As for Neymar, the Brazilian forward continues to hit the headlines with reports speculating a potential transfer move. In 2017, the former Barcelona icon became the most expensive player on the planet when PSG snapped him from Camp Nou for 222 million euros. Little did fans think the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later. Also read: PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Tuesday, Galtier stated, "What manager wouldn't want a player like Neymar in their squad? I have a very precise idea of what I expect from him. I haven't met him yet, I will, but I want him to stay with us. It's always better to have a player of that class with us." Fans would be hoping that the Brazilian star, whose contract exists till 2025, comes good for the Parisian club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apart from Messi and Neymar, legendary defender Sergio Ramos too trained with the squad, with Galtier keeping an eye on the team's pre-season preparations. The new PSG boss is expected to deploy a 3-5-2 formation at PSG, with Ramos playing alongside Presnel Kimpembe and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar at the back. WATCH: PSG's first collective training session of 2022-23 season

Image Credit: Getty Images

Marquinhos was also seen warming up during the training session, which also had the likes of Vitinha go through the pre-season drill.

Image Credit: Getty Images