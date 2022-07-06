Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Galtier era begins: Messi, Neymar, Ramos and more return for PSG's pre-season training

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    On Tuesday, PSG stars Lione Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and more joined new boss Christophe Galtier for the club's pre-season training.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain has had a turbulent summer, with their prolonged managerial issue dominating the news. After months of rumours, Mauricio Pochettino was fired as manager, and Christophe Gaultier was appointed as his immediate replacement. The 55-year-old Frenchman took over a club that included some of the biggest and best players in international football. And that squad, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and more, were back at it as pre-season training began for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

    Also read: PSG confirm Mauricio Pochettino's departure; sparks 'Mbappe effect' meme fest

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During iconic striker Lionel Messi's first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans did not witness the brilliance of his iconic spell in Barcelona, and the Argentine icon would be hoping to make a strong comeback.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for Neymar, the Brazilian forward continues to hit the headlines with reports speculating a potential transfer move. In 2017, the former Barcelona icon became the most expensive player on the planet when PSG snapped him from Camp Nou for 222 million euros. Little did fans think the iconic forward would become an outcast in the Ligue 1 champion's side five years later.

    Also read: PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Tuesday, Galtier stated, "What manager wouldn't want a player like Neymar in their squad? I have a very precise idea of what I expect from him. I haven't met him yet, I will, but I want him to stay with us. It's always better to have a player of that class with us." Fans would be hoping that the Brazilian star, whose contract exists till 2025, comes good for the Parisian club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Apart from Messi and Neymar, legendary defender Sergio Ramos too trained with the squad, with Galtier keeping an eye on the team's pre-season preparations. The new PSG boss is expected to deploy a 3-5-2 formation at PSG, with Ramos playing alongside Presnel Kimpembe and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar at the back.

    WATCH: PSG's first collective training session of 2022-23 season

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Marquinhos was also seen warming up during the training session, which also had the likes of Vitinha go through the pre-season drill. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, fans have high expectations from Galtier, who has signed a contract for two seasons until 30th June 2024 and is one of the most recognised and experienced coaches in French football. Will this be the year PSG finally break their Champions League hoodoo? We'll just have to wait and see.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB for 2 years, Halicharan Narzary stays with Hyderabad FC HFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic fans go gaga over serbian 'wings activated' eagle mode snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic fans go gaga over Serb's 'wings activated' eagle mode

    football PSG boss Christophe Galtier 'happy' Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure snt

    PSG boss Galtier 'happy' Mbappe rejected Real Madrid; warns against adding pressure

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: No Progress on Kyrie Irving trade-ayh

    NBA off-season 2022: 'No Progress' on Kyrie Irving trade

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    Recent Stories

    Indian Super League 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB for 2 years, Halicharan Narzary stays with Hyderabad FC HFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Carl McHugh extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan for 2 years

    Opinion Whose Shiv Sena is it now

    Opinion: Whose Shiv Sena is it now?

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry for second time in Chandigarh on July 7 gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to marry for second time in Chandigarh on July 7

    Waiters chefs cry foul over the no service charge rule gcw

    Waiters, chefs cry foul over the 'no service charge' rule

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation snt

    Kaali poster row: Aga Khan Museum regrets causing offence to Hindus; removes documentary presentation

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon