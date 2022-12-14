'2 small men, 2 giant players': Peter Drury for Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2022 semi-finals enthralls fans

Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during Argentina's Qatar World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against 2018 runners-up Croatia on Wednesday at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

Premier League supporters know the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the 54-year-old has provided commentary to some of the showpiece tournament's games.

Fans, who have missed football's Wordsworth, have enjoyed hearing him commentate iconic clashes at Doha this winter and are all set to experience the thrill once again for the semi-finals clash between Argentina vs Croatia at Lusail Stadium.

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic for the much-anticipated clash between Lionel Messi's men against the 2018 runners-up, and football enthusiasts cannot get enough of having the veteran commentate for the game.

Argentina has made two changes and switched back to a four-man defence for the semi-finals against Croatia. Captain Lionel Messi starts as he bids to add the one trophy still to elude him to his glittering collection. As for Croatia, Luka Modric, playing at what will surely be his final World Cup, will hope to fire his side to a consecutive final. The winner of today's game will face the winner of tomorrow's France vs Morocco semi-finals.

"Swear on God, Peter Drury is well and truly a poet," said one fan of the iconic commentator, while another said, "You people sure say Peter Drury no be Shakespeare reincarnated??"

A third fan remarked, "Forget Messi and Christiano, Peter Drury is the goat!," while a fourth enthusiast said, "Peter Drury is simply just the best. He has mastered his craft."

Here's a lot at how fans reacted to Peter Drury commentating for the semi-finals between Argentina and Croatia: