Pele breaks his silence over Brazil's shocking World Cup 2022 exit; pens inspirational open letter

Croatia knocked five-time champions Brazil out at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, sending a wave of shock among fans of the South American giants. However, legendary player Pele has a message to the players, his compatriots and fans of the team worldwide.

Brazilian great Pele, who has been admitted at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since November 29, has broken his silence over the team's shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 following a loss to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals last week.

Taking to Instagram, Pele, battling cancer, has penned an emotional and inspiring open letter reflecting the consequences of Brazil's elimination from the showpiece event much earlier than expected. In his message, the iconic Brazilian has asked fans of the Selecao to continue to believe.

Pele acknowledges that the blow after losing to Croatia was hard and that defeats in football are magnified by 'affecting' an entire country. "Setbacks are no more painful than anyone else's in life. However, they are judged by a lot more people, don't you think?" he writes.

"Despite the pain we feel with our elimination in the World Cup , I ask the Brazilians to remember what led us to have the first five stars on our chests. It is love that moves us," Pele continues.

And finally, The Brazilian great leaves a message of optimism: "I know that you continue to dream of the sixth star, like I did when I was a child. Our conquest was only postponed."

Here's the full transcription of Pele's open letter days after Brazil's shocking exit from Qatar World Cup 2022:

Life is opportunity. What we do with it depends on each one of us. We are right and we are wrong. In victory we celebrate. In defeat we learn. Life is always generous and offers new beginnings. Every day that passes we start a new path. And in this cycle we nurture dreams that never die, regardless of the setbacks of the journey.

This is true for everyone, but when your dream is to be a footballer, the opportunities are much scarcer and the dreams are much further away. Setbacks are no more painful than anyone else's in life. However, they are judged by many more people, don't you think? And, to be fair, victories are also celebrated a lot more.

Despite the pain we feel with our elimination in the World Cup, I ask Brazilians to remember what led us to have the first five stars on our chests. It is love that moves us.

I don't know why football drives us so crazy. If it is the love for the union of true friends around sport, for the cry of the goal or for forgetting all the problems we face, even if it is only for 90 minutes. Perhaps it is the love for the fight against poverty, hunger and drugs, that football assumes in so many communities that make up such an immense country. There are many virtues of the most beautiful sport. Even more so here in Brazil.

It doesn't matter what the reason is. What matters is that this multitude of supporters brought us together, at a time when we so needed unity. And my dream is that this feeling between us and for our country is not just temporary. This goal may seem impossible. But as a child I had another dream that also seemed like it: to win the World Cup for my father.