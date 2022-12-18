Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pele breaks his silence over Brazil's shocking World Cup 2022 exit; pens inspirational open letter

    Croatia knocked five-time champions Brazil out at the Qatar World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, sending a wave of shock among fans of the South American giants. However, legendary player Pele has a message to the players, his compatriots and fans of the team worldwide.

    football Pele breaks his silence over Brazil's shocking Qatar World Cup 2022 exit; pens inspirational open letter snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Brazilian great Pele, who has been admitted at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since November 29, has broken his silence over the team's shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 following a loss to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals last week.

    Taking to Instagram, Pele, battling cancer, has penned an emotional and inspiring open letter reflecting the consequences of Brazil's elimination from the showpiece event much earlier than expected. In his message, the iconic Brazilian has asked fans of the Selecao to continue to believe.

    Also read: Brazil great Ronaldo advises Neymar on how to cope with shock Qatar World Cup 2022 exit

    Pele acknowledges that the blow after losing to Croatia was hard and that defeats in football are magnified by 'affecting' an entire country. "Setbacks are no more painful than anyone else's in life. However, they are judged by a lot more people, don't you think?" he writes.

    "Despite the pain we feel with our elimination in the World Cup , I ask the Brazilians to remember what led us to have the first five stars on our chests. It is love that moves us," Pele continues.

    And finally, The Brazilian great leaves a message of optimism: "I know that you continue to dream of the sixth star, like I did when I was a child. Our conquest was only postponed."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

    Here's the full transcription of Pele's open letter days after Brazil's shocking exit from Qatar World Cup 2022:

    Life is opportunity. What we do with it depends on each one of us. We are right and we are wrong. In victory we celebrate. In defeat we learn. Life is always generous and offers new beginnings. Every day that passes we start a new path. And in this cycle we nurture dreams that never die, regardless of the setbacks of the journey.

    This is true for everyone, but when your dream is to be a footballer, the opportunities are much scarcer and the dreams are much further away. Setbacks are no more painful than anyone else's in life. However, they are judged by many more people, don't you think? And, to be fair, victories are also celebrated a lot more.

    Despite the pain we feel with our elimination in the World Cup, I ask Brazilians to remember what led us to have the first five stars on our chests. It is love that moves us.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

    I don't know why football drives us so crazy. If it is the love for the union of true friends around sport, for the cry of the goal or for forgetting all the problems we face, even if it is only for 90 minutes. Perhaps it is the love for the fight against poverty, hunger and drugs, that football assumes in so many communities that make up such an immense country. There are many virtues of the most beautiful sport. Even more so here in Brazil.

    It doesn't matter what the reason is. What matters is that this multitude of supporters brought us together, at a time when we so needed unity. And my dream is that this feeling between us and for our country is not just temporary. This goal may seem impossible. But as a child I had another dream that also seemed like it: to win the World Cup for my father.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Gareth Southgate to stay as England boss until UEFA Euro 2024; supporters sceptical-ayh

    Gareth Southgate to stay England boss until Euro 2024; supporters sceptical

    football Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa coach Carlos Pena wants team to show consistency after win over NorthEast United FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift' win over jamshedpur fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson delighted with late 'birthday gift'

    football Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks-ayh

    Is Cody Gakpo leaving PSV in January? Ruud van Nistelrooy remarks

    Recent Stories

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro like screen size likely to launch in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro-like screen size, likely to launch in 2023: Report

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage' - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage'

    football Gareth Southgate to stay as England boss until UEFA Euro 2024; supporters sceptical-ayh

    Gareth Southgate to stay England boss until Euro 2024; supporters sceptical

    football Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Messi vs Mbappe: What separates the two stars? Ex-PSG boss Pochettino sheds light before World Cup 2022 final

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi vma

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon