Brazil great Ronaldo advises Neymar on how to cope with shock Qatar World Cup 2022 exit
Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario has advised Neymar on what he must do to cope with the shocking elimination from Qatar World Cup 2022 last week.
Brazil's unexpected elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022 left several fans shell-shocked after losing on penalties last Friday to Croatia. Supporters of the five-time champions are still recovering from the upset, and so are the players. Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario offered advice to Neymar, who broke into tears after his dream to lift a World Cup came crashing down.
Brazil, who were among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy on December 18, suffered a similar humiliation in the 2014 edition, when they lost 1-7 to eventual champions Germany, and were eliminated in the 2018 edition by Belgium in the quarter-finals. However, legendary footballer Ronaldo believes Neymar must seek psychological help to cope with the shock.
"I would advise him (Neymar) to have psychological support to withstand this pressure, which is extremely disproportionate for a human being," said Ronaldo on Brazilian television.
In addition, Ronaldo Nazario was convinced that the best version of Neymar would return: "Neymar will come back with the same passion, with the same desire. But I wanted to reinforce this need to keep an eye on the mental health of our players."
"It is very important that we address this issue, especially when it comes to the World Cup, where the whole world is watching the national team. The world was watching Neymar," the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star added.
