Now, Manchester United want Real Madrid's Casemiro after failing to convince Barcelona's De Jong

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, following the complexity surrounding the Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona.

Manchester United has struggled in recent years, and their 2022-23 campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag has not started well after suffering shock defeats against Brighton and Brentford. Even as the situation around Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain, the Red Devils are desperately looking for reinforcements to give the club a much-needed boost.

After failing to pursue Barcelona's sensational midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, Manchester United now appear to have shifted their focus on Real Madrid's veteran midfielder Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly dealing with several organisational problems. Aside from the obvious problem around the Portuguese icon, the new boss is also having trouble finding a number 6 to sign for his new team.

Although the Dutchman is clear that a midfielder should ideally arrive, the market isn't particularly crowded.

According to the Spanish website MARCA, the Premier League club has a few agents in Madrid right now as they continue to weigh their alternatives before the transfer market closes.

For a very long time, United have been dipping in and out of the de Jong rumours, but now that they are at peace with the knowledge that the Dutchman is out of their reach, they are looking at Casemiro as a potential bolster.

United has not yet made a formal bid to Real Madrid since they are now focused on acquiring Adrien Rabiot. United might make a move to acquire Casemiro after that is finished.

Regarding Real Madrid, the administration knows that Carlo Ancelotti has faith in Casemiro. This is explained by the fact that he played 2,838 minutes all last season, which was more than both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric combined.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr., David Alaba, and Karim Benzema were the only players in front of him.

However, given that Real Madrid now has Aurelien Tchouameni among their ranks, the upcoming campaign's circumstances may change, limiting the Brazilian's playing time and providing Man United with the advantage they seek.

Casemiro transferred from Sao Paulo to Real Madrid in 2013. Ramon Martinez acted swiftly to secure a loan with a buyout option, which was exercised after he made his Jose Mourinho-coached first-team debut against Real Betis.

The signing was for 6 million euros, and Casemiro was initially loaned to Porto to grow before coming back in the summer of 2015 to play a regular role in the team's midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raul de Tomas and Matheus Cunha to boost the forward line.

