Mitchell Duke's special moment with son after leading Australia to World Cup 2022 win over Tunisia wins hearts

Australia's Mitchell Duke scored the only goal in their 1-0 win against Tunisia in their Group D clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday. After scoring a goal in the first half of the game, Duke shared a special moment with his son, which has now gone viral.

Australia took the lead when Craig Goodwin's enticing cross found Duke in the heart of the box, and he flicked the ball over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen and into the bottom corner.

Tunisia missed two excellent chances to equalise the score late in the first half, with Mohammed Dräger's close-range attempt being stopped by Harry Souttar's last-second block.

Then, with the goal gaping, Youssef Msakni was found at the near post but inexplicably missed his attempt from six yards out.

But Australia managed to hold on and earn a priceless three points, moving them into the second position with Denmark still to play on Wednesday.

One of the highlights of Saturday's clash at the Al Janoub Stadium was Mitchell Duke's special moment with his son, after leading Australia to a 1-0 scoreline in the first half. Duke made the sign 'J" in his celebration, as a dedication to his son Jaxon, who returned his dad's love by replicating the gesture. The moment is now being dubbed as one of the most touching moments of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar so far.

"Mitchell Duke scored for Australia and celebrated and dedicated his goal to his son Jaxon who watched from the stands. Touching World Cup moment," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another fan noted, "J IS FOR JAXSON!! Mitchell Duke celebrating his goal with his son, who arrived in Doha just this week Very special."

A third added, "Father and son sharing their celebration - a special moment for Australia's Mitchell Duke!"

