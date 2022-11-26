Has Saudi Arabia crown prince gifted Rolls Royce to players for win over Argentina? Saleh Al-Shehri responds

Saudi Arabia star Saleh Al-Shehri has responded to reports that the country's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has gifted a Rolls-Royce to each of the team's players for their 2-1 victory over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 earlier this week.

Saudi Arabia's historic 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the Qatar World Cup 2022 earlier this week continues to hit the headlines as the win gives the Gulf nation a good chance of reaching the round of 16 at the showpiece event.

Also read: Seeking divine intervention! Fans pray Maradona's spirit guides Argentina to win over Mexico at World Cup 2022

Ahead of their Group C clash against Poland on Saturday, reports of the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman gifting a Rolls-Royce Phantom model to every player for their win against the South American nation flooded social media platforms.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia's crown prince is gearing to present a 500,000 euros-worth Rolls-Royce Phantom vehicle to every star player. The car is a luxury vehicle with a V12 engine with 48 valves and direct gasoline injection, producing a maximum of 460 horsepower (338 kW) and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. It has a 5.7-second 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time.

However, rubbishing reports of Mohammed bin Salman gifting a Rolls-Royce Phantom to every player, Saleh Al-Shehri - one of the goalscorers in the clash against Argentina - stated that the report is 'not true'.

Speaking to the media ahead of their crucial clash against Poland, the Al-Hilal player was asked whether the crown prince gifted them a Rolls-Royce and, if so, which colour he chose. Al-Shehri said, "It's not true. We are here to serve our country and do our best. So that's our biggest achievement. That's all the reward we need."

Also read: Maradona's son devastated by Argentina's World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia; takes a jibe at Messi

If Saudi Arabia defeats Robert Lewandoski and Co., they will book their ticket to the round of 16. However, in the meantime, reports of the players receiving a Rolls-Royce Phantom as a gift continues to throng social media platforms. A meme fest also exploded, and the social media joke factory also was set rolling.

"Just imagine if they win the World Cup. They each getting an Island," said one Twitter user, while another added, "I want to play for Saudi Arabia national team."

"In Uganda we give them Goats," said another user, while a fourth remarked, "You know I’m something of a Saudi Arabian myself."

Also read: Argentina's Messi and Di Maria send strong message after shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup 2022

Here's a look at some of the memes and jokes that continue to flood Twitter: