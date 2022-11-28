Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez's threat to Argentinian icon Messi irks legendary Aguero and Fabregas

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has seemingly threatened Argentina soccer superstar Lionel Messi for allegedly kicking a Mexico jersey during the team's celebration after beating Mexico 2-0 at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Messi can be seen in the video taking the boot off his right foot in the dressing room and using the toe of his foot to touch the Mexico shirt that is lying on the floor. Canelo did not like the video because he saw it in a different light than most people did.

"Did you see Messi wiping the floor with our shirt and flag?" he tweeted.

"May he pray to God that he doesn't find me! Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country, I'm talking about Messi for what he did. Anyone who does not defend his homeland is a coward Long live Mexico!" the Mexican boxer added.

Messi's friends and former teammates, Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas, responded to Canelo's messages. They defended the Argentine forward and cited that what was captured on camera was typical behaviour in the locker room following a game.

"Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about football and what happens in a locker room," said Aguero. "The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over because of the sweat and then, if you see well, he makes the move to take off his boot and unintentionally hits it," the Manchester City legend added.

"You don't know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game," Fabregas wrote. "All shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And even more so when you celebrate an important victory," the Spaniard added.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scored Argentina's opening goal against Mexico and also provided a crucial assist to the Enzo Fernandez strike, which helped the South American giants register their first win at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Last week, Messi and Co. suffered a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia, sparking widespread concerns over the team's show in a tournament which is the last time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is gracing. Argentina faces Poland on December 1 in what will be a face-off between the 35-year-old icon and Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.

