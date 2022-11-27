Mesmerising Messi delivers! Fans cherish Argentinian hero's crucial goal in World Cup 2022 win over Mexico

Legendary forward Lionel Messi and young sensation Enzo Fernandez fired Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico in their Group C clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday night. The PSG star now has 8 World Cup goals in his illustrious career, equalling iconic compatriot Diego Maradona and arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Magical Messi. Mesmerising Messi. Momentous Messi. You name it, and he lives up to it. Argentina needed their hero Lionel Messi to rise to the occasion, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered. And even Mexico's sensational goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa couldn't stop the 35-year-old Argentinian superhero.

In a do-or-die clash against Tata Martino's men at the Qatar World Cup 2022 in front of a packed Lusail Stadium, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scored his 8th World Cup goal as Argentina registered a thrilling 2-0 victory.

A day after Diego Maradona's second death anniversary, Messi equalled the legendary Argentinian and arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup goals tally, sending his fans into a tizzy. Messi also became the first man ever to assist in different World Cups.

Argentina looked worryingly flat in the first half of the crucial clash against Mexico, having made five changes to their team that suffered a shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia earlier this week. Alexis Vega had Mexico's best chance in a disappointing and scoreless first half, but Emiliano Martnez expertly stopped his curling free-kick.

After the break, Messi had his opportunity from a similar distance with a free-kick, but he misjudged the ball's trajectory, and it harmlessly sailed over Ochoa's crossbar. The most noteworthy play of the match was the Argentine captain's low 25-yard strike that fizzed into the bottom corner in the 64th minute of the clash.

Lusail Stadium erupted, and fans of the South American giants, pegged as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on December 18, got what they came to see. Magical Messi joined the party, and the celebration after the legendary forward's goal spoke volumes of what the goal meant to him and his teammates.

With three minutes remaining, Argentina put the game beyond Mexico when substitute Enzo Fernandez curled a beauty into the far corner for one of the tournament's best goals. La Albiceleste witnessed one goal from a legend and the other from a budding sensation, sparking massive excitement among fans of Argentina.

"The happiest moment football has given me in all these years," noted on user on Twitter as he shared a photo of Messi's goal celebration.

"Messi has been smiling in every photo since Tuesday, he knew what was coming, dont ever doubt him," noted another fan of the legendary forward, while a third remarked, "Messi has 19 goals and 15 assists in 24 games this season."

A fourth fan stated, "This is easily one of the biggest games in Messi’s career, with the team playing terribly and the entire world watching. He steps up with a wonder goal and then assists another to seal the win. What will they say now?"

