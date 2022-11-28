Canelo Alvarez trolled for threatening Argentina's Messi over 'kicking' of Mexico jersey after World Cup win

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has seemingly threatened Argentina soccer superstar Lionel Messi for allegedly stomping on a Mexico jersey after the team's Qatar World Cup 2022 win.

In what has miffed fans of Lionel Messi, Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has seemingly threatened the legendary footballer for allegedly kicking a Mexico jersey during Argentina's celebrations following their win at Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday night.

Also read: Mesmerising Messi delivers! Fans cherish Argentinian hero's crucial goal in World Cup 2022 win over Mexico

In a video of the Argentinian team celebrating their 2-0 victory over Mexico at the showpiece tournament, Messi unintentionally moves a Mexico jersey aside as the 35-year-old icon tries to remove his cleats.

By venting his anger at Messi on Twitter, Canelo blew the matter out of proportion.

"Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag," Alvarez tweeted. "He better pray to God that I don't find him."

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did," the Mexican boxer added.

Fans of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star believe that Messi had no intention of 'kicking' the Mexico jersey lying on the ground, as alleged by Canelo. Supporters of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also trolled the Mexican boxer for threatening their favourite footballer.

"Imagine threatening Messi over a mere shirt. Such a clown this Canelo. A couple of wins over an ageing "GGG" has emboldened you huh," wrote one fan of the Argentinian icon.

Also read: Peter Drury in the house! Poetic commentator for Argentina vs Mexico World Cup 2022 clash excites fans

Another Messi fan noted, "You touch him once and Ganesh and his Kerala army will make sure your legs won't work anymore," while a third asked, "Who is this clown?"

A fourth supporter of Messi added, "What falling out of relevancy does to you!"

Here's a look at some of the memes and jokes targeted towards Canelo for threatening legendary Argentinian Messi: