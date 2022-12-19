Meme fest explodes after Benzema retires from international football post France's World Cup 2022 final defeat

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on Monday, a day after the national team lost the Qatar World Cup 2022 final against Argentina on penalties.

"I made the efforts and the mistakes it took to get to where I am today and I'm proud of that! I have written my own story and our story is ending," wrote Benzema on Twitter on his 35th birthday.

The current Ballon d'Or winner, Benzema, travelled with the French team to Qatar before suffering a thigh injury that prevented him from competing in the World Cup. The Real Madrid star made his debut for his country in 2007 and has scored 37 goals in 97 games.

After Benzema was discovered to have participated in blackmail in a sex video scandal that shook French football, he was banned from the national team for five years.

The Versailles court sentenced Benzema to one year of probation and a fine of EUR 75,000 (USD 80,000) after finding him guilty of taking part in a 2015 effort to blackmail teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Additionally, Valbuena was awarded damages totalling EUR 80,000 from Benzema.

Prior to the 2021 European Championship, France coach Didier Deschamps called him up, and he scored four goals in a Round of 16 loss.

Following the announcement, several fans of Benzema took to Twitter to thank the legendary striker, but there were also those who sparked a meme fest on the micro-blogging site. "Legend, they don't deserve you," noted one supporter, while another added, "Goodbye Champion."

