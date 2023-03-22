Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Meets all the boxes' - Fans exhilarated after Kylian Mbappe is announced new France captain

    France will take on Netherlands and Ireland in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers this week. Meanwhile, The Blues have appointed a new skipper, Kylian Mbappe, and the news exhilarates fans.

    football Meets all the boxes - Fans exhilarated after Kylian Mbappe is announced new France captain-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Former world champion France will soon begin his next quest as it engages in the UEFA Euro 2023 Qualifiers, taking on Netherlands and Ireland in its opening fixtures. Ahead of the same, Les Blues have a new skipper, and he happens to be none other than its superstar striker Kylian Mbappe.

    Mbappe will replace Hugo Lloris, who ended his international career after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where his side finished as the runner-up, while he had led the side for ten years. Besides, midfielder Antoine Griezmann, who plays for Atletico Madrid, has been promoted to the role of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's deputy.

    ALSO READ: Explained - If Sheikh Jassim buys Man United, would Mbappe be a good signing?

    Talking to Telefoot, French head coach Didier Deschamps reported, "Kylian Mbappe is the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian meets all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the field as in group life, by being a unifying element." The announcement comes despite him having previously turned down reports of handing the armband to the 24-year-old.

    In the meantime, Mbappe will be the 66th player to lead France, besides being the ninth from the Parisians to don the armband. The last player from PSG to captain Les Blues was Presnel Kimpembe, while the first star from Paris to lead the side was Jean Djorkaeff. Meanwhile, fans are exhilarated to have him as the new dressing room leader.

    ALSO READ: Football-crazy Manipur prepares to host Team India for the first time

    Comparing Mbappe's captaincy to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he has earned the armband at 24, the same age his PSG teammate and the World Cup-winning Argentine superstar received it in 2011. However, the Portuguese sensation got it a year before, at 23, in 2008.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book berth in final snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book berth in final

    IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Dravid reveals 17-18 players narrowed down for World Cup 2023; sympathetic towards SKY snt

    IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Dravid reveals 17-18 players narrowed down for World Cup 2023; sympathetic towards SKY

    IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh believes MI need David, Green to fill in shoes of Pollard and Pandya snt

    IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh believes MI need David, Green to fill in shoes of Pollard and Pandya

    WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr powers Mumbai Indians to 4-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore snt

    WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr powers Mumbai Indians to 4-wicket win over RCB

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna comes clean on her debut film being ex Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party', know details vma

    Rashmika Mandanna comes clean on her debut film being ex Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party', know details

    Looking for affordable smartphone Nokia C12 Pro is the one Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Looking for affordable smartphone? Nokia C12 Pro is the one

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot lauds zero-tolerance policy of Delhi govt latest updates AJR

    Delhi Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Kailash Gahlot presents Budget worth Rs 78,800 crore

    ICC World Cup 2023 likely between October 5 and November 19; Ahmedabad to host Final: Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 likely between October 5 and November 19; Ahmedabad to host Final: Reports

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react vma

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon