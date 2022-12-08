Messi fans fume after Mexican politician seeks ban on Argentinian icon from entering country

A furious Mexican MP has called for legendary forward Lionel Messi to be banned from her country and listed as 'persona non grata' for showing a 'lack of respect' after Argentina played Mexico at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

An angry Mexican MP has called for legendary forward Lionel Messi to be banned from her country and listed as 'persona non grata' for showing a 'lack of respect' after Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 at the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage.

This week, Mexican MP Mara Clemente Garcia Moreno argued to have the Argentinian icon Messi declared officially unwelcome in Mexico. Footage of the dressing room after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's goal in a 2-0 group victory over Mexico raised eyebrows as it looked to show the 35-year-old allegedly kicking a Mexican jersey or flag scattered on the floor.

Also read: 'If he dares to touch Messi...': Boxing legend warns Mexico's Canelo Alvarez after threat to Argentinian icon

Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez threatened Messi before apologising to the legendary forward and the people of Argentina for going overboard. Following the footage's release, many players—including friends and former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero, as well as Mexican internationals Miguel Layun and Andres Guadrado—rushed to Messi's defence.

But now, Garcia has pitched for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to be banned from entering Mexico. Maria Clemente Garcia Moreno has filed an official motion that the Argentine be no longer allowed on Mexican soil in the wake of the incident.

"The Chamber of Deputies of the Honorable Congress of the Union respectfully urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue the corresponding Declaration in order to declare persona non grata within of the territory of the United Mexican States to the citizen of Argentine and Spanish nationality, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccitini, due to his manifest contempt and lack of respect towards Mexico during the World Cup of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Saturday, November 26, 2022," read the Mexican MP's motion.

Also read: Meme fest explodes after Canelo Alvarez backtracks on threat to Messi and apologises to people of Argentina

Messi fans are outraged by the prospect of their superhero facing a ban from entering Mexico. "Why the f*** would Messi even want to go to Mexico," noted one angry supporter, while another added, "No wonder why Mexico is a playground for cartels."

Here's a look at some of the reactions: