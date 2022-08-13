Who will win Ballon d'Or 2022? PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals top 3 potential winners

In an interview with France Football, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe revealed his personal top 3 choices to bag this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe, who was embroiled in a high-octane drama over a potential transfer to Real Madrid at the end of last season, has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award. The 23-year-old Frenchman signed a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions and would be looking forward to continuing his form from the last campaign to help the team seal Champions League glory.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview with France Football, Mbappe revealed his top three candidates who could bag this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award. When asked about the potential winners, the striker responded: "My top three? I would say Benzema, myself, and Mane." Also read: Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star fails to bag Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time in 17 years

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I would say that this year is a success for Benzema. He's 34 years old, has just had the season of his life, has won another Champions League and is often decisive. If I were Karim, if I don't win this, I'll stop thinking about the Ballon d'Or forever," the Frenchman added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I want to win the Ballon d'Or very soon. Like many. Except that there are perhaps not many who dare to admit it. I'm still convinced that the hardest thing is to win the first. My 18-21-year-old period allowed me to stabilise in the Top 10. I wasn't an impactful enough player. I think I have reached a new level over the last two years. I have a more assertive status on the pitch. I am doing better in the decisive matches. In short, I am a more credible and serious candidate," Mbappe stated.

Image Credit: Getty Images