    Injured PSG star Mbappe sends strong message to fans ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is recovering from a thigh injury, has sent a strong message to fans ahead of their  first leg clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain's 1-3 loss against Monaco in the Ligue 1 on Saturday has sparked a wave of concern among fans of the club as the French giants gear up to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League first-leg tie on February 15 (1:30 AM IST). 

    The biggest concern for PSG fans is the availability of star players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who are recovering from their respective injuries. The 24-year-old sensation suffered a thigh injury during PSG's clash against Montpellier earlier this month, while the 35-year-old legend picked up a hamstring injury in the team's Coupe de France defeat to Marseille last week.

    Also read: PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe

    However, despite these injury concerns, Mbappe has chosen to stay positive and send a strong message to PSG fans ahead of their crucial UCL clash against Bayern Munich. The French star put up an Instagram story where he wrote, "Let's stay strong and united."

    Meanwhile, PSG boss Galtier spoke about Messi and Mbappe's injuries after his side lost to Monaco on Saturday. "No, concerning Kylian, the period of unavailability was defined from the start," Galtier said. "He's a sprinter with a muscle injury. Leo felt discomfort at the end of the game in Marseille. He should resume training tomorrow or even Monday. We will take stock at that time."

    PSG will not be playing exciting football when they take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Some view the club's current situation as a catastrophe; if they lose, the sirens will become louder. It will be intriguing to see if the group can unite and defeat the Bavarian side.

    Also read: Ronaldo or Messi; Haaland or Mbappe? Fernando Torres picks the present and future stars

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
