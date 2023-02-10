PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe

Ahead of crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, injuries continue to pile up for Paris Saint-Germain as Lionel Messi is the latest to join Kylian Mbappe in the treatment room.

In what has added more concern for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans, injuries continue to pile for the French giants as iconic forward Lionel Messi is the newest player to join Kylian Mbappe in the treatment room.

According to L'Equipe, the Argentine World Cup champion injured his hamstring during PSG's 2-1 loss to Marseille in the French Cup round of 16 clash. Messi's availability for next week's Champions League round of 16 match against Bayern Munich is in question, making matters worse for Les Parisiens.

With Mbappe already out after suffering a thigh injury against Montpellier, it is the last thing PSG would have wanted. According to recent reports, the French powerhouses are reportedly pushing the 24-year-old to return to the field for the opening leg against Bayern.

PSG is hoping for Messi to be fit to play against the Bavarians at Parc des Princes on February 15 (1:30 AM IST). The fact that PSG's two great forwards are perhaps the best in Europe this season means that these losses due to injuries could be costly.

Messi and Mbappe have contributed to 60 goals for PSG across all competitions this season. Both faced off in the 2022 World Cup championship match, with Argentina coming out on top.

Due to his tournament-high eight goals, Mbappe received the Golden Boot award, and Messi was named the best player.

Mbappe and Messi are both out of tomorrow's Ligue 1 match between PSG and AS Monaco.

If neither player recovers on time, Christophe Galtier may be forced to rely solely on Neymar to lead the assault, and PSG fans believe this is the Brazilian's moment to show his worth.

"I think Neymar turning up is more dangerous than any player though," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Upto Neymar then."

"Legacy game for Neymar," said a third fan, while a fourth noted, "Neymar to drop a master class on the Nazis heads."

Here's a look at how PSG fans reacted to the possibility of the club not having both Messi and Mbappe for the crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich: