Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Fans go gaga over Mourinho's cameo in rapper Stormzy's video; troll Guardiola

    Roma manager Jose Mourinho's cameo in the latest music video from rapper Stormzy has gone viral, and fans of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss have gone berserk over the shock appearance. Several users also trolled Manchester City boss and former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola with whom the Portuguese shared an intense rivalry during his time in Real Madrid.

    football GOAT for a reason Fans go gaga over Jose Mourinho cameo in rapper Stormzy mel made me do it video troll pep guardiola snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has surprised football fans with his cameo in sensational rapper Stormzy's latest music video 'Mel Made Me Do It'.

    The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is seen arm folded before raising his finger to his lips in the music video that has now gone viral. 

    Also read: Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

    "You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose," are Stormzy's lyrics, before Mourinho's iconic quote 'I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble' plays.

    The 59-year-old iconic manager took to Instagram to share this video along with a photograph of himself next to the British rapper. "Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video out today. I had a great time," wrote Mourinho.

    Usain Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100 and 200 metres, is one of the unexpected cameos in the music video.

    With AS Roma's UEFA Europa Conference League victory earlier this year, Mourinho created history by becoming the second manager (after Giovanni Trapattoni) to win five major European championships.

    Also read: Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

    Mourinho has bagged 26 trophies since becoming a manager 22 years ago, including eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and the Europa Conference League.

    The Portuguese icon has also been named as FIFA's World Coach of the Year, the BBC's Coach of the Year, UEFA's Manager of the Year twice, Serie A's Coach of the Year twice and the Premier League's Manager of the Season three times - among other honours.

    Earlier this week, Mourinho reiterated his desire to call time on his illustrious managerial career in a 'few more years'.

    "These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue. I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated. I like winning, I hate losing - nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years," the Roma manager said at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

    Also read: 'Feel like a true Romanista': Tearful Mourinho after winning historic 5th European trophy

    Meanwhile, fans of Mourinho have expressed their joy over seeing their favourite manager in Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' music video, with several users on Twitter noting that the Portuguese manager is 'G.O.A.T. for a reason'. Some users also used the footage to troll Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was part of a heated rivalry when the Spaniard managed Barcelona, while Mourinho led Real Madrid.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? real salt lake defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans snt

    Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23: India women gear up for unforgettable Lord dance for retiring Jhulan Goswami-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022-23: India women gear up for unforgettable Lord's dance for retiring Jhulan Goswami

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: Jasprit Bumrah return on cards amid death-bowling woes

    football PSG star Kheira Hamraoui assault case Aminata Diallo Kylian Mbappe mother Fayza Lamari name crops up investigation snt

    PSG star Kheira Hamraoui assault case: Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari's name crops up; here's why

    ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    ICC chairmanship not in my hands, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    Recent Stories

    National Cinema Day 2022 Brahmastra to Dhokha 5 films you must watch in theatres today sur

    National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: rishabh Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up - adam Gilchrist-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up' - Gilchrist

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 Moto G52 Samsung Galaxy F23 5 budget friendly smartphones you can buy gcw

    Flipkart sale 2022: Moto G52 to Samsung Galaxy F23; 5 budget-friendly smartphones you can buy

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon