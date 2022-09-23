'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Fans go gaga over Mourinho's cameo in rapper Stormzy's video; troll Guardiola

Roma manager Jose Mourinho's cameo in the latest music video from rapper Stormzy has gone viral, and fans of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss have gone berserk over the shock appearance. Several users also trolled Manchester City boss and former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola with whom the Portuguese shared an intense rivalry during his time in Real Madrid.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has surprised football fans with his cameo in sensational rapper Stormzy's latest music video 'Mel Made Me Do It'.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is seen arm folded before raising his finger to his lips in the music video that has now gone viral.

Also read: Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

"You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose," are Stormzy's lyrics, before Mourinho's iconic quote 'I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble' plays.

The 59-year-old iconic manager took to Instagram to share this video along with a photograph of himself next to the British rapper. "Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy's new music video out today. I had a great time," wrote Mourinho.

Usain Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100 and 200 metres, is one of the unexpected cameos in the music video.

With AS Roma's UEFA Europa Conference League victory earlier this year, Mourinho created history by becoming the second manager (after Giovanni Trapattoni) to win five major European championships.

Also read: Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

Mourinho has bagged 26 trophies since becoming a manager 22 years ago, including eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and the Europa Conference League.

The Portuguese icon has also been named as FIFA's World Coach of the Year, the BBC's Coach of the Year, UEFA's Manager of the Year twice, Serie A's Coach of the Year twice and the Premier League's Manager of the Season three times - among other honours.

Earlier this week, Mourinho reiterated his desire to call time on his illustrious managerial career in a 'few more years'.

"These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue. I feel good, I feel strong [and] motivated. I like winning, I hate losing - nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years," the Roma manager said at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

Also read: 'Feel like a true Romanista': Tearful Mourinho after winning historic 5th European trophy

Meanwhile, fans of Mourinho have expressed their joy over seeing their favourite manager in Stormzy's 'Mel Made Me Do It' music video, with several users on Twitter noting that the Portuguese manager is 'G.O.A.T. for a reason'. Some users also used the footage to troll Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was part of a heated rivalry when the Spaniard managed Barcelona, while Mourinho led Real Madrid.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: