Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera stunned football fans after scoring a ridiculous goal from long range against Atlas in a friendly match on Thursday.

In what has stunned football fans globally, Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera scored an incredible goal from long range against Atlas in a friendly clash on Thursday.

Although Atlas bagged a 2-1 win, the Major League Soccer player's strike at the America First Field has become the talk of the town.

In the 17th minute of the clash, Herrera spotted the Atlas goalkeeper Jose Hernandez way off his line and smashed the ball from almost 70 yards away to score a ridiculous goal.

The defender's striker gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead, but the team couldn't fail to secure another goal handing Atlas the win in the Club friendlies.

Herrera has not scored a goal for RSL this year going into the game. The defender had two assists on 15 shots, including three on goal, in the club's previous 26 games.

Football fans took to Twitter to express their shock over Herrera's incredible striker.

Also read: UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

"Need new commentators immediately, they have this like 10% of the energy it deserved," noted a user who believed the commentary didn't do justice to the defender's remarkable goal.

Another user added, "I’ve never seen a goal like this," while a third stated, "Looks like somebody's been practicing for that $760 gas card."

"Possibly the best I've seen of the genre. Unreal," added another user.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site: