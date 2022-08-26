Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

Several football clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma, discovered their Group Stage rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest gets underway.

Friday's Europa League 2022-23 draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Champions League final will be held. Fulham cult hero Zoltan Gera helped with the draw. Gera starred in the Cottagers' remarkable run to the final of this competition in 2010.

Here's a look at the Group Stage draw for Europa League 2022-23:

Group A

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Bodo/Glimt

FC Zurich

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv

Rennes

Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca

Group C

AS Roma

Ludogorets Razgrad

Real Betis

HJK Helsinki

Group D

Braga

Malmo FF

Union Berlin

Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Sheriff Tiraspol

Omonia Nicosia

Group F

Lazio

Feyenoord

FC Midtjylland

Sturm Graz

Group G

Olympiacos

Qarabag

Freiburg

Trabzonspor

Group H

Red Star Belgrade

AS Monaco

Ferencvaros

Nantes

The Europa League and Conference League matchdays are on the same week as the Champions League, just a day or two later. It's a much more compressed group stage schedule for the group stage this year because of the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on November 20.

Here are the days for the group stage:

Matchday 1: September 8, 2022

Matchday 2: September 15, 2022

Matchday 3: October 6, 2022

Matchday 4: October 13, 2022

Matchday 5: October 27, 2022

Matchday 6: November 3, 2022

