Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad
Several football clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma, discovered their Group Stage rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest gets underway.
Several football clubs across Europe discovered their Group Stage rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest heats up. The final will take place on May 31 at the iconic Puskas Arena, which hosted the England vs Hungary Euro 2020 clash in June.
Friday's Europa League 2022-23 draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Champions League final will be held. Fulham cult hero Zoltan Gera helped with the draw. Gera starred in the Cottagers' remarkable run to the final of this competition in 2010.
Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more
Here's a look at the Group Stage draw for Europa League 2022-23:
Group A
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Bodo/Glimt
FC Zurich
Group B
Dynamo Kyiv
Rennes
Fenerbahce
AEK Larnaca
Group C
AS Roma
Ludogorets Razgrad
Real Betis
HJK Helsinki
Group D
Braga
Malmo FF
Union Berlin
Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
Sheriff Tiraspol
Omonia Nicosia
Group F
Lazio
Feyenoord
FC Midtjylland
Sturm Graz
Group G
Olympiacos
Qarabag
Freiburg
Trabzonspor
Group H
Red Star Belgrade
AS Monaco
Ferencvaros
Nantes
The Europa League and Conference League matchdays are on the same week as the Champions League, just a day or two later. It's a much more compressed group stage schedule for the group stage this year because of the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on November 20.
Here are the days for the group stage:
Matchday 1: September 8, 2022
Matchday 2: September 15, 2022
Matchday 3: October 6, 2022
Matchday 4: October 13, 2022
Matchday 5: October 27, 2022
Matchday 6: November 3, 2022
Also read: Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona