    Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

    Several football clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Roma, discovered their Group Stage rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest gets underway.

    football uefa Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw live results arsenal manchester united roma lazio monaco union berlin snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    İstanbul, First Published Aug 26, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    Several football clubs across Europe discovered their Group Stage rivals for the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 as the race to Budapest heats up. The final will take place on May 31 at the iconic Puskas Arena, which hosted the England vs Hungary Euro 2020 clash in June. 

    Friday's Europa League 2022-23 draw took place in Istanbul, Turkey, where the Champions League final will be held. Fulham cult hero Zoltan Gera helped with the draw. Gera starred in the Cottagers' remarkable run to the final of this competition in 2010.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23 Draw: Group of death, Lewandowski's nightmare, Haaland's 'home coming' and more

    Here's a look at the Group Stage draw for Europa League 2022-23:

    Group A

    Arsenal
    PSV Eindhoven
    Bodo/Glimt
    FC Zurich

    Group B

    Dynamo Kyiv
    Rennes
    Fenerbahce
    AEK Larnaca

    Group C

    AS Roma
    Ludogorets Razgrad
    Real Betis
    HJK Helsinki

    Group D

    Braga
    Malmo FF
    Union Berlin
    Union Saint-Gilloise

    Group E

    Manchester United
    Real Sociedad
    Sheriff Tiraspol
    Omonia Nicosia

    Group F

    Lazio
    Feyenoord
    FC Midtjylland
    Sturm Graz

    Group G

    Olympiacos
    Qarabag
    Freiburg
    Trabzonspor

    Group H

    Red Star Belgrade
    AS Monaco
    Ferencvaros
    Nantes

    The Europa League and Conference League matchdays are on the same week as the Champions League, just a day or two later. It's a much more compressed group stage schedule for the group stage this year because of the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on November 20.

    Here are the days for the group stage:

    Matchday 1: September 8, 2022

    Matchday 2: September 15, 2022

    Matchday 3: October 6, 2022

    Matchday 4: October 13, 2022

    Matchday 5: October 27, 2022

    Matchday 6: November 3, 2022

    Also read: Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
