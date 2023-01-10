Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend

Real Madrid hailed iconic Welsh striker Gareth Bale as ‘one of the club’s great legends’ moments after the player confirmed his retirement from football.

Real Madrid lauded iconic Welsh striker Gareth Bale as 'one of the club's great legends' in its official reaction to the player's retirement from football. The Los Blancos stated it wanted to show its 'gratitude, admiration and affection' in the statement after the 33-year-old confirmed he was hanging up his boots.

Listing his 19 trophies, Real Madrid continued: "Gareth Bale formed part of our team in one of the club's most successful periods and gave us some of the greatest memories that will never be forgotten."

Bale won three La Liga championships and five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He won three Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, four World Club Cups, and 106 goals in 258 games. He also received a Spanish cup winners medal.

Real Madrid fans soon reacted to the club's official statement, most thanking Bale for his service to the club where he spent most of his career. Despite his vast list of accomplishments, some Los Blancos supporters will never admit him to the club's hall of fame, while others are willing to offer him a permanent home and one of the best seats in the house.

"First, he destroyed [Marc] Bartra to win the Copa del Rey final, then against Atletico Madrid with a header in extra time, he won the Champions League, and then against Liverpool, he won the Champions League with a spectacular overhead kick," noted one fan of the Welshman.

"And there were many goals and decisive assists in other victories. He's been laughed at too, but [Ousmane] Dembele would like to be able to say he had given one per cent as much to Barcelona as Bale has given to Madrid," the fan added.

The fact that the 100 million euro price tag was thrust in Bale's face during the protracted periods of being injured will taint his legacy. However, the striker's achievements surpass similar signings from the same era.

"You will forever be linked to the history of our club. Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family," Real Madrid's statement concluded.

Here's a clip of Bale's ten most iconic goals for Real Madrid shared by the club themselves, which includes the iconic bicycle kick in 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool: