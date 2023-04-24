Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup: It's Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions

    FA Cup saw its second semi-final between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United end in the latter's favour through a penalty shootout. As the Red Devils take on Manchester City in a derby final, fans are split in their early predictions.

    FA Cup: It is Manchester City vs Manchester United in the final; supporters split in early predictions
    The 2022-23 FA Cup semis was done and dusted last weekend. While Manchester City thumped Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday, Manchester United eeked out Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties on Sunday, with both ties taking place at Wembley Stadium in London. Consequently, the stage is now set for a Manchester Derby final at the same venue on June 3.

    Following United's win, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the victory and the occasion of the high-profile Derby in the final. The last time the two sides met in the event was in 2012, which ended in favour of the Red Devils, who won 3-2, with the Cityzens suffering a red card that saw Vincent Kompany walk off.

    While fans are already bringing in their early-bird predictions for this Derby, which would be the first Derby final in the tournament, they are split. In contrast, the majority feels that City has the upper hand, given its solid form right now, riding on the prolificness of Erling Haaland, as the side is eyeing a treble this season.

    However, United head coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that his boys would do anything to stop City's hunt. "We will give everything. And, when I say everything, that is everything! I understand, of course, the feelings from the Man United fans about [playing against City in the final]," he stated.

    "We want to give them that win against City. We want to give the fans that trophy and we can do it because we have proven we can beat them. It's not easy – [City] is a great team – but we also have a great team and players. We must play the perfect game, but we beat them earlier this season," concluded the Dutchman.

