Bundesliga: Bayern Munich suffered a shocking 1-3 loss to Mainz on Saturday, while with Borussia Dortmund winning, it has slipped to the second place in the title race. However, CEO Oliver Kahn has refused to blame club boss Thomas Tuchel.

Defending champion Bayern Munich is having its most brutal season in over a decade, as it has slipped to the second spot in the Bundesliga title race. On Saturday, it suffered a shocking 1-3 away failure to sixth-placed Mianz, while arch-rival Borussia Dortmund rose to displace it by winning its encounter against ninth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the meantime, following the flop, the Bavarian's CEO Oliver Khan refused to blame new head coach Thomas Tuchel and instead blamed the players by saying, "Thomas Tuchel is the last person we need to talk about now. He is doing everything he can to help the boys progress. There are 11 men on the pitch who have to work hard to achieve the goals of this club. What the team showed on the pitch is not enough."

"I have no problem with criticism. I have been through a lot in my career, and I know what it means when things are not going well at Bayern. We are all responsible. Despite this poor performance, we can still become German champions this season. My only objective is to finish the season as champions and to set off again next season," added Kahn, reports FotMob.

Meanwhile, Tuchel lashed out at his players after the beating, citing a lack of energy, as he imagined, "I don't think it's a technical or tactical problem. We look like we have tired legs. We're anything but fresh. We spend extra time every time we take to the pitch. Bringing over new content or ideas is complicated because everyone is fighting with themselves right now."

When asked if he would blame himself for the recent flop, Tuchel mentioned, "I always find myself responsible, regardless of whether I've been here for one day, one month or one year. We've lost a lot of points in the second half of the season, and right now, we're not in a position to hit our top performance levels. I feel responsible, but ultimately, everyone is responsible."