'Every goal means a lot' - Erling Haaland after breaking 40-goal barrier with FA Cup hat-trick vs Burnley

Erling Haaland has been in a different league since arriving at Manchester City this season. His goal-scoring spree continued on Saturday with a hat-trick vs Fulham in the FA Cup quarters, as he has broken the 40-goal mark for the season.

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland made headlines with his move to English champion Manchester City this season, while he raised eyebrows with his awe-inspiring goal-scoring form. On Saturday, he continued his run with a hat-trick against Fulham in the FA Cup 2022-23 quarterfinal, as the Cityzens won 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Haaland has hammered 43 goals this season, as he is the sixth player from the English Premier League (EPL) to have gotten past the 40-plus barrier, while he is the first since Harry Kane (41) and Mohamed Salah (44) did the same during the 2017-18 season. In the meantime, more records are set to be scripted by the Norwegian, with the season being far from over.

Speaking on his performance post-Fulham demolition, Haaland told BBC Sport, "It's been a good couple of games, with important goals and 7-0 and 6-0 wins before the international break – impressive, and I'm pleased. Every goal means a lot to me, and every goal for the team means a lot. Winning 6-0 is an amazing thing against a good Burnley side. I'm delighted, and now, the next game is at Wembley."

"We are in the part of the season where we should be at our best. Of course, we should always be at our best, but now it's where things get decided. We have to perform. The last couple of games have been finals, and that's exactly what we are doing. I have not set a target [or goals] this season. As a striker, I love to score goals, but my focus is not on scoring goals. It's getting the chances. If you get the chance, there's a chance to score, so that's what I try to focus on," concluded Haaland.

On the other hand, City head coach Pep Guardiola joked that he did not want Haaland to get past another Lionel Messi feat, as he enunciated, "Eight goals in four days. I played for 11 years in Barcelona and scored 11 goals! He did it. It's incredible. I substituted him at three goals not to break the record of Messi in the FA Cup."