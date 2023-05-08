Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL: Why ten Hag continues to back de Gea despite costly mistake leading to United's loss vs West Ham?

    EPL: Manchester United's turbulent phase in the season's closing stages continued with a 0-1 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, with David de Gea's howler proving costly. However, club boss Erik ten Hag continues to back him. Here's why.

    football EPL English Premier League: Why Erik ten Hag continues to back David de Gea despite costly mistake leading to Manchester United loss vs West Ham?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 8, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    English giant Manchester United is having a challenging time at the closing stages of the continuing English Premier League (EPL). On Sunday, it suffered a narrow but heartbreaking 0-1 defeat to 15th-placed West Ham United in London, giving it a setback in its race to finish in the top four.

    While the Red Devils stay in fourth place, a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, it has played a fixture less and would be hoping to encash that advantage in its remaining ties. Said Benrahma scored the lone winning goal for the Hammers, which was not a clear shot, as goalkeeper David de Gea's howler cost Erik ten Hag and his men the three points.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi suspension - PSG still eager to retain Argentine's services amid heavy interest from Barcelona

    However, the Dutchman continued to back the Spaniard as a vital man on the goalline, as he said after the failure, "Frustrating? Yes, I've seen it in the same way. I think we started well, dictated the game, created chances, didn't take them and then made one mistake. Twice individual mistakes, and you lose games."

    "But, it is what it is. Now, we have a whole week. We have to reset, reload and keep going. [De Gea] has the most clean sheets in the Premier League. We would not be in this position without him. No concerns. It happens, but you must deal with it as a team and show character and resilience. We want him to stay and to extend his contract," added ETH.

    ALSO READ: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej?

    When questioned about fatigue taking a toll on his boys, ten Hag clarified, "Nothing changed. We could have made it easier with a win. We need three wins from four games. Everything is in our hands. Tiredness is in your head. If you have the willingness, you can take it. It's up to the players and staff to be together and get the desire to take it."

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad final-ball SIX breaks RR hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's final-ball SIX breaks RR's hearts as SRH steals one by 4 wickets, fans jubilant

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 50 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 56 runs; netizens applaud

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS: Focus on Sunil Narine's place in XI as Kolkata faces off Punjab at home

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT 94 03 pc pass percentage girls perform better than boys how to check results other details gcw

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 results OUT! 94.03% pass percentage, girls perform better than boys

    Karnataka SSLC results 2023 Class 10 results declared Know how to check your marks toppers list more gcw

    Karnataka SSLC results 2023: Class 10 results declared; Know how to check your marks, toppers list & more

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Death toll mounts to 22; 9 family members among killed anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: 12 members of one family among 22 deceased

    MiG21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    BREAKING: 2 civilians killed in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon