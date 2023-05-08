EPL: Why ten Hag continues to back de Gea despite costly mistake leading to United's loss vs West Ham?

EPL: Manchester United's turbulent phase in the season's closing stages continued with a 0-1 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, with David de Gea's howler proving costly. However, club boss Erik ten Hag continues to back him. Here's why.

English giant Manchester United is having a challenging time at the closing stages of the continuing English Premier League (EPL). On Sunday, it suffered a narrow but heartbreaking 0-1 defeat to 15th-placed West Ham United in London, giving it a setback in its race to finish in the top four.

While the Red Devils stay in fourth place, a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, it has played a fixture less and would be hoping to encash that advantage in its remaining ties. Said Benrahma scored the lone winning goal for the Hammers, which was not a clear shot, as goalkeeper David de Gea's howler cost Erik ten Hag and his men the three points.

However, the Dutchman continued to back the Spaniard as a vital man on the goalline, as he said after the failure, "Frustrating? Yes, I've seen it in the same way. I think we started well, dictated the game, created chances, didn't take them and then made one mistake. Twice individual mistakes, and you lose games."

"But, it is what it is. Now, we have a whole week. We have to reset, reload and keep going. [De Gea] has the most clean sheets in the Premier League. We would not be in this position without him. No concerns. It happens, but you must deal with it as a team and show character and resilience. We want him to stay and to extend his contract," added ETH.

When questioned about fatigue taking a toll on his boys, ten Hag clarified, "Nothing changed. We could have made it easier with a win. We need three wins from four games. Everything is in our hands. Tiredness is in your head. If you have the willingness, you can take it. It's up to the players and staff to be together and get the desire to take it."