Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej?

Al-Nassr is back in the Saudi Pro League title race after leader Al-Ittihad lost its recent game. Meanwhile, as the former faces Al-Khaleej in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubtful starter.

Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr is back in the title race for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, as leader Al-Ittihad lost its recent contest to fifth-placed Al-Taawoun. In the season's 26th fixture, the Knights of Najd will be up against a relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej at home on Monday. However, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubtful starter for the hosts. According to the Arabian daily Ariyadhiah, Ronaldo is apparently healing from muscle fatigue and might choose to skip the encounter against Al-Danah, despite knowing the grave importance of the meet. While the Worldwide is coming off a convincing 4-0 win over 11th-placed Al-Raed, it would be desperate to keep the momentum going.

The report says that Ronnie did not train with the side on Saturday and is expected to undergo a medical examination on Sunday before the club's final call on his availability on Monday. While his presence/absence in the side would significantly affect Al-Nassr's mentality, he has struggled to impact goal-scoring despite covering the most distance than any other player in the side on average per match.

