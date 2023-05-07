Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej?
Al-Nassr is back in the Saudi Pro League title race after leader Al-Ittihad lost its recent game. Meanwhile, as the former faces Al-Khaleej in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubtful starter.
Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr is back in the title race for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, as leader Al-Ittihad lost its recent contest to fifth-placed Al-Taawoun. In the season's 26th fixture, the Knights of Najd will be up against a relegation-threatened Al-Khaleej at home on Monday. However, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubtful starter for the hosts.
According to the Arabian daily Ariyadhiah, Ronaldo is apparently healing from muscle fatigue and might choose to skip the encounter against Al-Danah, despite knowing the grave importance of the meet. While the Worldwide is coming off a convincing 4-0 win over 11th-placed Al-Raed, it would be desperate to keep the momentum going.
The report says that Ronnie did not train with the side on Saturday and is expected to undergo a medical examination on Sunday before the club's final call on his availability on Monday. While his presence/absence in the side would significantly affect Al-Nassr's mentality, he has struggled to impact goal-scoring despite covering the most distance than any other player in the side on average per match.
In the meantime, there is a belief that the Portuguese is unlikely to continue in Jeddah despite earning a bomb at the club, given his recent struggles. While some reports say that he might return to reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid in an ambassadorial role, which could mean that he might retire, some also feel that he might return to England to play for Newcastle United, which is owned by a Saudi outfit.