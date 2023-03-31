Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League: New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here

    Premier League: A trend of change of ownership is sweeping through England's top national league. Meanwhile, to maintain its reputation, the organisers have set new rules for ownership and directorship.

    football English Premier League: New rules set for ownership and directorship; check out the details here-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    The English Premier League (EPL) has witnessed a potential change in ownership of a few of the reputed clubs. While Chelsea underwent the same last year, with Todd Boehly of the United States of America (USA) taking over from Roman Abramovich of Russia, Manchester United is already undergoing a sale process, with bidders already placing their bids twice so far.

    However, the EPL is staying calm by this and has decided to maintain its reputation by establishing new ownership and directorship rules. Per a FotMob report, the EPL would disqualify owners and directors who violate human rights abuses. At the same time, there would be increased clarity and transparency about the delegations and potential owners concerning potential new takeovers. There would also be annual checks to ensure the owners comply with the rules.

    ALSO WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    The owners' and directors' test (OADT) have been subject to scrutiny, especially regarding the vast influx of money into the EPL clubs from the USA and the Middle East. After a thorough review, the EPL has mentioned that the clubs are willing to have the rules implemented immediately, with all potential ownership decisions to be reviewed by an independent panel.

    Per the new ownership rules, the minimum stake to purchase the club would be reduced to 25% from 30%. Also, according to Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 of the United Kingdom (UK), any government sanctions on a person or company would lead to a disqualifying event, as was the case with Abramovic, due to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

    ALSO READ: From Rio Ferdinand to John Terry - Check out the 15 players shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame 2023

    Besides, the laws add that those accused of violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes would also be disqualified. A person undergoing investigation for a potential disqualifying event might also be barred from becoming the club director. It was also decided that the EPL would disclose the person being disqualified and maintain transparency in the annual 'report of compliance'.

    Impact on United's takeover
    The new laws arrive amid United going through a takeover process, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar being one of the leading front-runners about the ownership. While the Middle East has always been a subject to human rights violations, Al Thani's bid would reportedly not be rejected, given that he is bidding as a person and not an entity.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well - Ajinkya Rahane-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'MS Dhoni will use Ben Stokes really well' - Ajinkya Rahane

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings preview: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on Impact Players-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2023: Injury scare for Dhoni ahead of opener; CSK CEO reveals if skipper will play against GT

    football watch cristiano ronaldo goes vroom in 8.8 million pounds bugatti centodieci fans in madrid go berserk snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    IPL 2023 turns 'Sweet 16': Dhoni CSK Rohit Sharma MI remain favourites Virat Kohli RCB eye fresh start snt

    IPL turns 'Sweet 16': Dhoni's CSK, Rohit's MI remain favourites; Kohli's RCB eye fresh start

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 Utah Ski Crash, awarded $1 in damages AHA

    Gwyneth Paltrow victorious in lawsuit over 2016 'Utah Ski Crash', awarded $1 in damages

    Elon Musk becomes the most followed person on Twitter surpasses Barack Obama gcw

    Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon