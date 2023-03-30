Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Rio Ferdinand to John Terry - Check out the 15 players shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame 2023

    Premier League Hall of Fame 2023 will happen soon. On Thursday, the EPL announced its 15-member shortlist for fans to vote. Some top names included Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Petr Cech and more. Check them out.

    football From Rio Ferdinand to John Terry - Check out the 15 players shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame 2023
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    The Premier League Hall of Fame for the class of 2023 will happen shortly, as the induction procedure is already underway. While two legendary head coaches, Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United and Arsene Wenger of Arsenal, were inducted on Wednesday, the EPL announced the 15-player shortlist for fans to vote for the following three players to be installed.

    Among the top names on the list are  Tony Adams and Sol Campbell from Arsenal, Andy Cole, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand from United, Ashley Cole, John Terry and Petr Cech from Chelsea and Yaya Toure of Manchester City. With the voting already open, fans can vote for three players, with the winners set to be announced on May 3.

    Shortlisted 15 players for PL HoF 2023: Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Michael Owen, Michael Carrick, Les Ferdinand, John Terry, Petr Cech, Rio Ferdinand, Yaya Toure, Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler and Nemanja Vidic.

    PL HoF 2022 inducted players: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham.

    PL HoF 2021 inducted players: Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Ian Wright.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
