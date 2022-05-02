'Eid Mubarak': Real Madrid star Karim Benzema wishes fans on Eid ul-Fitr; video goes viral

Days before Eid ul-Fitr, Real Madrid clinched their record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Two days after Real Madrid clinched their record-extending 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, superstar Karim Benzema sent a special message on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr to his fans worldwide.

During their clash on Saturday, Rodrygo's double put Real Madrid 2-0 up at the break before Marco Asensio added a third after 55 minutes, and the Spanish league's top scorer Karim Benzema sealed the points in the 81st.

The bedrock of Real Madrid’s success this season, star striker Karim Benzema has scored 42 goals in 42 games in all and 26 strikes in La Liga alone.

And now, on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, the France international took to social media to wish his fans. "Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims all around the world 🌎 May Allah bless everyone 🤲🏼 Taqabbal-Allâhu Minna wâ minkum 🤍 #alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️," said the Real Madrid star in a video that has now gone viral across all platforms.

Earlier, the Frenchman took to social media to send a message to Real Madrid fans after his side won the La Liga crown for the 35th time.

“Another trophy for the best club in the world. Congrats to the team for the hard work this season and to the fans for the support…We still have other goals! Hala Madrid!" the Ballon d'Or prospect stated.

All eyes will be on Benzema when Real Madrid host Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash on Wednesday. The first leg match, which was held at the Etihad Stadium, last Tuesday, ended with City winning 4-3.

