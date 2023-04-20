Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the wealthiest world footballer, and his quest for the same began at Manchester United nearly a couple of decades ago. During his first Old Trafford spell, he traded his Porsche supercar. Read ahead for the shocking reason.

    football Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Manchester United spell? Reason will baffle you-ayh
    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer globally, the first billionaire in the sport. The quest for the same began in 2003 when he moved to English giants Manchester United from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, and since then, there has been no stopping for him, having moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Italian giants Juventus and now to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, making money all along the way.

    However, while he was still on his quest to become a billionaire and had just begun making money, he already owned a super-luxury supercar Porsche. Interestingly, he traded it while he was in his first spell at Old Trafford, as former United masseuse Rod Thornley has recently revealed that Ronaldo had asked him for the contact numbers of Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and Kylie Minogue's sister Dannii in exchange for the car.

    Thornley explained the whole thing during the Under The Cosh podcast: "He is having a massage with me, and on the TV is the X Factor. 'Who is this girl?' It was Dannii Minogue, the sister of Kylie Minogue. 'Okay, can you get me her number?' I'm like, I'm a masseur of Man United. But I am a man of many means, and within four or five days, I've got Dannii Minogue's number on my phone. So I hand it to him. They went on a couple of dates and whatever. Nothing came of it in the end."

    "So he says to me while the X Factor's on again on Saturday night, and it was Kimberly Wyatt from Pussycat Dolls, 'Can you get me her number?' So, I'm like, 'What's in this for me? I'm getting you girls' numbers from everywhere, and I'm getting nothing out of this.'" continued Thornley.

    "He said: 'You like my car?' He had a Porsche convertible. He said, 'When I go to Real Madrid, I'll sell it to you for half price'. It took me about 10 minutes to get her number. I pass it on to him. Sure enough end of the season comes, and I ask if the deal is still good. Yeah, he's sticking to it, but I give him 30 grand for a 60-grand car. The next day, I sold it for 50 grand!" Thornley concluded.

