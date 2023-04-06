Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Copa del Rey: Carlo Ancelotti, Xavi react as Real Madrid comes from behind to oust Barcelona in semis

    Copa de Rey: Real Madrid was trailing 0-1 in the semis opening leg at home but bounced back in style to hammer Barcelona 4-0 in the away leg on Wednesday to seal its place in the final, as Carlo Ancelotti and Xavi have reacted on it.

    football Copa del Rey: Carlo Ancelotti, Xavi react as Real Madrid comes from behind to oust Barcelona in semis-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Spanish champion Real Madrid was in a pressure situation heading into the second leg of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Having lost the opening leg 0-1 to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, it would always be arduous to bounce back at Camp Nou. Nevertheless, it was familiar territory for Los Blancos.

    The visitors not just bounced back but did it in style, hammering the hosts 4-0 and winning 4-1 on aggregate to seal its place in the event's final, where it would be taking on Osasuna on May 6 at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. While Vinicius Junior opened Madrid's scoring at the stroke of half-time, Karim Benzema's hat-trick in the 50th, 58th and 80th minutes got the job done.

    ALSO READ: Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash

    Following the engaging match, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said, "We played a great game. The first goal changed the dynamics. We found more space in the transitions. A bit hard at first, but in the second half, we did very well. We did not panic when they pressed and knew how to take advantage of the spaces in transitions. We played the perfect match."

    "He [Benzema] has done a perfect job in the [international] break, he has found optimum condition, and his quality makes the difference, without a doubt. He has flicked the switch. He is still one of the best players in the world, without a doubt. If he's fit, he's one of the best. He can win another Ballon d'Or because he is one of the best forwards in the world," concluded Ancelotti, reports FotMob.

    ALSO READ: MESSI VS RONALDO IN SAUDI ARABIA! IS PSG STAR 'READY' TO ACCEPT STAGGERING AL-HILAL OFFER? DETAILS HERE

    On the other hand, the Catalan's boss Xavi was left frustrated, as he told Movistar+, "It is a difficult night to digest. It is football. You have to compete better. We competed well until 1-0. They are moments that we have to stop. We could have also eliminated the 2-0 moment. In short, they are details that we have to control."

    "I already said yesterday that Madrid was the favourite. We cannot argue that they are a great team. They are the La Liga and Champions League champions and do not forgive. When you don't kill Madrid, they kill you. It is a tough result, but we have to focus on the league," concluded Xavi.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger snt

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler could miss match vs Delhi Capitals after stiches on finger

    IPL 2023: Injured Kane Williamson to undergo surgery, likely to miss ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    IPL 2023: Injured Kane Williamson to undergo surgery, likely to miss ODI World Cup 2023

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Social media enthralled as RR puts on a brave show before going down to PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023: Social media enthralled as RR puts on a brave show before going down to PBKS

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB preview: Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore, date, time, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Depleted Knight Riders seek home comfort versus star-studded Royal Challengers

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals his love for batting alongside skipper Sanju Samson

    Recent Stories

    British Pakistani men drug rape vulnerable English girls UK Home Secretary Braverman remark sparks row gcw

    'British-Pakistani men drug, rape vulnerable English girls': UK Home Secretary Braverman's remark sparks row

    Allowed Modi govt to deliberately circumvent commitee Jairam Ramesh serious allegation against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

    'Allowed Modi govt to deliberately circumvent...' Jairam Ramesh levels serious allegation against Vice-Prez

    India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end AJR

    India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    CONFIRMED Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11 may compete against iQOO Z7 gcw

    CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon