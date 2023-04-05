Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash

    Chelsea is without a full-time club boss after parting ways with Graham Potter last week. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard was spotted during its recent home game against Liverpool, leading to speculation that he could return on an interim basis.

    football Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash-ayh
    English giants Chelsea has been enduring a horrendous season, dropping to the bottom half of the English Premier League (EPL), whereas a European berth looks extremely dicey this term. It is without a full-time head coach, having parted ways with Graham Potter last week, which was its second managerial change after removing Thomas Tuchel earlier during the season.

    While Bruno Saltor is managing The Blues on an interim basis, his first fixture in charge was on Tuesday, when they hosted fellow English giants and struggler Liverpool (eighth), whereas the tie ended in a goalless draw. However, what was interesting during the encounter was former Chelsea legend and manager Frank Lampard in attendance at Stamford Bridge.

    It immediately led to speculation that the legendary former English midfielder could return to the club as a caretaker boss until the end of the season. He was in charge of The Blues between 2019-21 for 17 months, during which he failed to win a silverware. However, he had his best managerial numbers with the club, winning 44 of 84 and losing 23 besides drawing 17, with a win percentage of 52.4%. In the meantime, fans were delighted to see him back at Stamford Bridge.

