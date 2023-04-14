Chelsea's Marc Cucurella reveals why PSG star Lionel Messi is the best player - WATCH

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly hailed as the GOAT of the sport, having nearly attained every possible success. In the meantime, Marc Cucurella of Chelsea heaped immense praise on the Argentine. Watch it here.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi continues to dominate in the record books with each passing day, having attained nearly every major success in his career. Having won the FIFA World Cup 2022, he is supposedly playing his final season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He is rumoured to return to Spanish giants Barcelona or move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

In the meantime, current Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella recently opened up on the Argentine and gave his views on him. The Spaniard, who began his senior career with Barcelona, played just once alongside Messi at the club. However, having observed his legacy closely with the Blaugrana, he dubbed him the number one in the world.

Speaking to Goal, Cucurella said, "Lionel Messi is the No. 1 in the world. I played with him in Barcelona and trained with him a lot. The most incredible thing is that when you watch the game, he's walking a lot, [but] he's watching everything, watching the space. And then when he receives the ball, he has the information and the gaps in his mind [so] he is ready to 'kill' the other team."

Messi has recently also been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal reportedly readying an offer for him that could allow him to again play against his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr. Regarding the chances of signing the Argentinian, Hilal head coach Ramon Diaz said he was open to having the best.

"Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because of no financial problems. It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al-Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano is important to give football more expectations. They have the possibility of buying Messi. Imagine the power they have," stated Diaz, reports UKSport.