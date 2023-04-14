Europa League: Ten Hag laments multiple injuries as Man Utd settles for frustrating home draw against Sevilla

UEFA Europa League: Manchester United settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw at home in the opening leg of the quarters against Sevilla, with Erik ten Hag blaming multiple injuries for its recent struggles.

English giants Manchester United was off to a top start to the opening leg of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) quarterfinal match against Spanish giants Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday, going up 2-0 at half-time following a brace from Marcel Sabitzer. However, the visitors were lucky to bounce back in the second half, as the hosts were left frustrated with a couple of own goals.

In the meantime, United head coach Erik ten Hag lashed out and blamed the multiple injuries for the flop, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez leaving the field injured. Also, a couple of forced substitutions in the form of Antony and Bruno Fernandes, who were operating on yellow cards, derailed the Red Devils’ strategy.

ALSO READ: Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to not face any charge from The FA over Andy Robertson elbow incident

“I think we had the game in hand. We were 2-0 up and should have scored three or four. The game was totally on us—some unlucky moments with injuries. Raphael Varane at half-time, Anthony Martial because it was his first start, Antony and Bruno Fernandes because they were on a yellow card,” ETH told BT Sport.

“Then we lose control at an unlucky moment, then another unlucky moment with Lisandro [Martinez] going off injured when we go down to 10. We conceded two own goals. That is bad luck. We must learn and kill the game, but everything is open for the next game,” added ETH.

ALSO READ: Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG; will Lionel Messi follow suit?

Further commenting on Martinez’s injury, who was carried off the field, the Dutchman asserted, “We’ve seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved, so it does not look great. I can’t say [how serious it is] now.” United's current injury list has extended to six player.