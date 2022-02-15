'Terrorised my family': Manchester City's Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

The Manchester City defender was victim of a robbery at his home just after Christmas and later shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his eye

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon, defender Joao Cancelo opened up about December's 'horrific' robbery in which he was assaulted at the end.

The Portugal international was assaulted by four attackers, who stole jewellery from him and tried to hurt his family. In an Instagram story posted on December 30 evening, Cancelo revealed facial injuries he suffered, adding they were sustained during the attack.

"Unfortunately, today, I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens," Cancelo's post read.

Over a month after the incident, the 27-year-old has finally broken silence, stating that the home attack deeply affected his family. While addressing the media, Cancelo said, "That's life. It happens in life. It was horrific. It terrorised my whole family."

"I know how to deal with this. But my family didn't deserve to go through that," the defender added.

One of Pep Guardiola's star performers this season, Cancelo, signed a contract extension early this month, committing him to the Premier League leaders until 2027.

Stating that he is attempting to maintain a positive outlook on life, the defender added, "There have been lots of obstacles in my life, and I've had to get over them," he said. "I've got to play on today. I've become a stronger player mentally. That's how I want to keep going on."

"However much I can drop my head, as much as people try and make me suffer, they won't achieve it. I always like to try and think positively. That's how I can lead my life in the best way possible," Cancelo concluded.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola asserted that he is unfazed by the mounting pressure on his side to win Europe's elite football competition this season.

City lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Champions League's final last season in Porto's Estadio Dragao, with Kai Havertz's goal in the first half that was enough to earn the Blues a second title in 10 seasons.

While in charge of Barcelona, Guardiola bagged the elite title twice but could not take Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich further than the semi-finals during his three-year tenure in Germany. While City looks well set to clinch this year's Premier League title, the Spaniard has not delivered the Champions League crown for Etihad yet.

