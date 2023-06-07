Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League Final: Man City's Haaland aims to fulfil 'big dream' against Inter - WATCH

    While Manchester City boasts superstar signings like Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's team consists of players who have rejuvenated or extended their careers at the club. On paper, some may consider the matchup a mismatch.

    Football Champions League Final: Man City's Haaland aims to fulfil 'big dream' against Inter - WATCH osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 7:24 PM IST

    While Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final was expected given their substantial resources, the same cannot be said for Inter Milan, their opponent in Istanbul on Saturday.

    Erling Haaland is confident of Manchester City's chances in the Final, he believes that the team has to perform at their best and will take the responsibility to take the team over the line in the grand final on 10th of June 2023.

    Manchester City have won two trophies (this season), but so have Inter. They will be facing an opponent who deserves to be in Istanbul as much as they do.

    Despite being one of Europe's esteemed clubs, Inter enters the final as an outsider, having surprisingly reached this stage as the third-best team in Italy, a league that has lost its spark compared to the 1990s, Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champions Napoli, who were anticipated to go far before their quarterfinal defeat to AC Milan. Nevertheless, Inter defeated their city rivals in the semifinals, securing a spot in the elite European club soccer competition final for the first time in 13 years. 

    Since Inter's last Champions League victory in 2010, the power dynamics in European soccer have significantly shifted.

    At that time, Manchester City was still awaiting its first major silverware since 1976. However, with the backing of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, City has since claimed 16 additional trophies, including seven Premier League titles.

    This season, City aims to become only the second English team to secure the three biggest trophies in one campaign—the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Only Inter stands in their way of emulating Manchester United's treble from 1999.

    Also read: Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

    On paper, some may consider the matchup a mismatch. While City boasts superstar signings like Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's team consists of players who have rejuvenated or extended their careers at the club.

    Regardless of the final result, Inter's journey to the final promises financial rewards. Last year's winner, Real Madrid, received 146.4 million in prize money, while runner-up Liverpool earned 131.4 million from UEFA's Champions League prize fund of 2.2 billion. Inter's fans, however, dream of a fourth European Cup, recalling their previous triumph when Jose Mourinho led them to a treble victory alongside the league title and the Italian Cup.

    Under the guidance of coach Simone Inzaghi, whose position was in doubt as recently as April, Inter seeks to achieve the greatest upset against an unstoppable Manchester City.

    Also read: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 7:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur snt

    Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report

    Laxita Sandila wins women's 1500m gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship snt

    Laxita Sandila wins women's 1500m gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: Will haste over leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out haunt India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: 'R-Ash' decision by Team India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy SEXY bikini gallery: Actresses set fire like never before ADC

    Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy SEXY bikini gallery: Actresses set fire like never before

    Al Pacino opens up about Noor Alfallahs pregnancy This is really special coming at this time ADC

    Al Pacino opens up about Noor Alfallah's pregnancy: 'This is really special coming at this time'

    WhatsApp update Messaging app will soon allow users to send HD quality photos beta version available for Android iOS gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will soon allow users to send HD quality photos; beta version available

    Adipurush OTT release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Know where to watch Prabhas' film RBA

    Adipurush OTT release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Know where to watch Prabhas' film

    Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur snt

    Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon