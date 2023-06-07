Champions League Final: Man City's Haaland aims to fulfil 'big dream' against Inter - WATCH

While Manchester City boasts superstar signings like Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's team consists of players who have rejuvenated or extended their careers at the club. On paper, some may consider the matchup a mismatch.

While Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final was expected given their substantial resources, the same cannot be said for Inter Milan, their opponent in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erling Haaland is confident of Manchester City's chances in the Final, he believes that the team has to perform at their best and will take the responsibility to take the team over the line in the grand final on 10th of June 2023.

Manchester City have won two trophies (this season), but so have Inter. They will be facing an opponent who deserves to be in Istanbul as much as they do.

Despite being one of Europe's esteemed clubs, Inter enters the final as an outsider, having surprisingly reached this stage as the third-best team in Italy, a league that has lost its spark compared to the 1990s, Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champions Napoli, who were anticipated to go far before their quarterfinal defeat to AC Milan. Nevertheless, Inter defeated their city rivals in the semifinals, securing a spot in the elite European club soccer competition final for the first time in 13 years.

Since Inter's last Champions League victory in 2010, the power dynamics in European soccer have significantly shifted.

At that time, Manchester City was still awaiting its first major silverware since 1976. However, with the backing of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, City has since claimed 16 additional trophies, including seven Premier League titles.

This season, City aims to become only the second English team to secure the three biggest trophies in one campaign—the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Only Inter stands in their way of emulating Manchester United's treble from 1999.

Also read: Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

On paper, some may consider the matchup a mismatch. While City boasts superstar signings like Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne, Inter's team consists of players who have rejuvenated or extended their careers at the club.

Regardless of the final result, Inter's journey to the final promises financial rewards. Last year's winner, Real Madrid, received 146.4 million in prize money, while runner-up Liverpool earned 131.4 million from UEFA's Champions League prize fund of 2.2 billion. Inter's fans, however, dream of a fourth European Cup, recalling their previous triumph when Jose Mourinho led them to a treble victory alongside the league title and the Italian Cup.

Under the guidance of coach Simone Inzaghi, whose position was in doubt as recently as April, Inter seeks to achieve the greatest upset against an unstoppable Manchester City.

Also read: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed