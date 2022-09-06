Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Casemiro's move to Man United not gone well with Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos?

    Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, who won five Champions League along with Toni Kross at Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly signed a contract worth 375,000 pounds per week to move to Manchester United.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    Real Madrid's iconic midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised players who go to the Premier League solely for the money, just weeks after his teammate Casemiro made a lucrative move to Manchester United. 

    The Brazilian midfielder, who won five Champions League titles with Kroos at Santiago Bernabeu, reportedly signed a deal worth 375,000 pounds per week to make a move to Old Trafford.

    Kroos's comments came ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League title defence opener at Celtic on Tuesday night. At the same time, Casemiro could feature in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

    The Premier League has the most money in Europe, but it does not ensure success on the Champions League stage, according to Kroos. 

    Real Madrid defeated Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the final in Paris to win their 14th European championship last season.

    "TV money has been significantly higher in England for years, and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning many titles and to grow more," Kroos told the OMR Podcast.

    Kroos, who formed Real Madrid's 'Bermuda Triangle' along with Luka Modric and Casemiro, is reportedly considering his options with the 32-year-old entering the final year of his contract.

    As for Casemiro, although the Brazilian had a tearful exit from the Los Blancos, he had earlier stated he is delighted to be part of the Premier League.

    "The Premier League is a dream to play in. It's a wonderful league. The respect that fans have for players, the players have for fans, the players with the referees, the referees with the players, the passion of the clubs… when go from the airport to the city, you feel that the city has football in the air and I think that stadium also speaks for itself. The ground breathes football and I'm delighted to be here," the legendary midfielder remarked.

