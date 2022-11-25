Caught on tape! Ronaldo's weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored from the penalty spot during Portugal's clash against Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday, has been caught on camera grabbing something out of his underpants and eating it! The Portuguese talisman's video has gone viral, with fans asking what the 37-year-old legend is eating.

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Thursday after becoming the first-ever player to score a goal in five editions of the FIFA World Cup. During Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday, the 37-year-old icon opened the game's goalscoring run with a strike from the penalty spot. CR7 fans were delighted, while several football enthusiasts argued that the penalty was a gift.

A day after Portugal clinched three points after the win in their Group H clash against Ghana, a video of Ronaldo reaching his underpants to take something out and eat in the 36th minute of the clash has gone viral. Several fans and Twitter users have been asking what did the five-time Ballon d'Or winner eat?

The viral video has also made people think of former Germany leader Low, who was hardly ever photographed without a hand down his pants.

According to the Portuguese media, it seems that what Ronaldo, whose contract with Manchester United was recently terminated, ingested was a small energy supplement.

Twitter is also flooded with several jokes and memes since the video of Ronaldo bizarrely snacking during Thursday's clash went viral. "Can someone please enlighten me and what Ronaldo is eating?" noted one fan on the microblogging site.

"I always knew Ronaldo thought he was chocolate, but this is taking it a little too literally," another user stated, while a third added, "That's grim. What was it? A bit of lunch he had saved?"

"Anyone else get a hankering for sweaty shorts jaffa cakes when you're playing football? Nah me neither," remarked a fourth user.

