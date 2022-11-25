Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on tape! Ronaldo's weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored from the penalty spot during Portugal's clash against Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday, has been caught on camera grabbing something out of his underpants and eating it! The Portuguese talisman's video has gone viral, with fans asking what the 37-year-old legend is eating.

    football Caught on tape! Ronaldo weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at Qatar World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo created history on Thursday after becoming the first-ever player to score a goal in five editions of the FIFA World Cup. During Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Thursday, the 37-year-old icon opened the game's goalscoring run with a strike from the penalty spot. CR7 fans were delighted, while several football enthusiasts argued that the penalty was a gift.

    Also read: 'That's no penalty': Football nerds feel Portugal icon Ronaldo's historic World Cup goal versus Ghana a gift

    A day after Portugal clinched three points after the win in their Group H clash against Ghana, a video of Ronaldo reaching his underpants to take something out and eat in the 36th minute of the clash has gone viral. Several fans and Twitter users have been asking what did the five-time Ballon d'Or winner eat?

    The viral video has also made people think of former Germany leader Low, who was hardly ever photographed without a hand down his pants.

    According to the Portuguese media, it seems that what Ronaldo, whose contract with Manchester United was recently terminated, ingested was a small energy supplement.

    Twitter is also flooded with several jokes and memes since the video of Ronaldo bizarrely snacking during Thursday's clash went viral. "Can someone please enlighten me and what Ronaldo is eating?" noted one fan on the microblogging site.

    Also read: 'Jobless' Ronaldo trolled for tear-soaked eyes during Portugal's World Cup 2022 opener against Ghana

    "I always knew Ronaldo thought he was chocolate, but this is taking it a little too literally," another user stated, while a third added, "That's grim. What was it? A bit of lunch he had saved?"

    "Anyone else get a hankering for sweaty shorts jaffa cakes when you're playing football? Nah me neither," remarked a fourth user.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Not easy to directly come from India and play in New Zealand- Shreyas Iyer-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Not easy to directly come from India and play here' - Iyer

    football Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey trolled meme fest after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    football From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh

    From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Hostile Tom Latham-Kane Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: Hostile Latham-Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve

    Recent Stories

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway AJR

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Not easy to directly come from India and play in New Zealand- Shreyas Iyer-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Not easy to directly come from India and play here' - Iyer

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon